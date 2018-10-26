Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Ekiti lawmakers okay 2 Commissioners for Fayemi



ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed Mr Dapo Kolawole and Mr Olawale Fapohunda as Commissioner for Finance and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice respectively.

The two commissioners were confirmed, after their screening by the lawmakers, following a letter by the governor, earlier in the week, requesting their screening and confirmation for the positions.

Fayemi

Fapohunda, a human rights lawyer, was Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 2012 and 2014.

Hoodlums invade Delta police station, assault DPO, DCO

Kolawole, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN, served as Commissioner for Finance during Fayemi’s first tenure.

They would be sworn in at a later date.

