Ekiti lawmakers okay 2 Commissioners for Fayemi

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, confirmed Mr Dapo Kolawole and Mr Olawale Fapohunda as Commissioner for Finance and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice respectively.
The two commissioners were confirmed, after their screening by the lawmakers, following a letter by the governor, earlier in the week, requesting their screening and confirmation for the positions.
Fapohunda, a human rights lawyer, was Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice between 2012 and 2014.
Hoodlums invade Delta police station, assault DPO, DCO
Kolawole, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN, served as Commissioner for Finance during Fayemi’s first tenure.
They would be sworn in at a later date.
