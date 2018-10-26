AKWA IBOM: ‘How we’ll defeat Akpabio in his district’

By Clifford Ndujihe
TO give Senator Godswill Akpabio of All Progressives Congress, APC, a good fight in his Ikot Ekpene senatorial zone, Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have retained Mr. Moses Ekpo as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2019 poll.
There was intense pressure on Emmanuel and the PDP to drop Mr. Ekpo,77, for a younger person ‘’but the governor did not yield to the pressure and elected to retain his loyal deputy and a winning team that will beat Akpabio in the Ikot-Ekpene axis,’’ a party chieftain told Vanguard.
Indeed, while announcing Ekpo as his running mate, the governor described the politician as an epitome of loyalty, and commitment and some one who had demonstrated ‘’resilience and capacity in the discharge of his duties.’’
Asked why Mr. Ekpo was retained as Emmanuel’s running mate, the PDP chieftain said: ‘’He is from Abak Local Government Area in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, Akpabio’s Senatorial district. Abak is a part of the Abak 5 community in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district. The community has been unhappy with Akpabio’s section of the senatorial district over years of marginalisation. His re-nomination will win the support of that section of the senatorial district, who already feel suffocated by Akpabio. Again, the man has a huge support base across the senatorial district. He is seen as a father and a stabiliser.’’
2019: APC stalwart makes case for Delta North governorship
Born on December 22, 1941, Ekpo, MFR, for over four decades, held senior journalism and management positions in several Nigerian newspapers, local and foreign broadcasting organizations including: Daily Express, Daily Times, West African Pilot, The Morning Post, Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Service, Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle (Voice of Germany), and British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.
He has a diploma in Journalism from The London Polytechnic, U.K, a degree in journalism from University of Wisconsin, Madison, U.S.A, and a certificate from the World Intellectual Property Organization Academy (WIPO), Geneva Switzerland.
He was a publisher and general manager of Cross River State Newspaper Corporation, the publishers of the Nigerian Chronicle Group of Newspapers.
He founded the Pioneer Newspapers in Akwa Ibom State and served as Chief Information Officer in the Cross River State Government as well as the chief public relations officer to that Government.
Other offices he held include: Assistant Director of Information and Acting Federal Director of Information, Director, Nigerian Copyright Council, Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission, President of the General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organization, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Abuja, a position he held until his election as deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State.
Related Articles
APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds
- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the
Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn
By Michael Eboh Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary
North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Liverpool, Chelsea on standby as Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell midfielder for N36.3bn in January
- Premier League wait on Real Madrid as they are ready to sell Marco Asensio - Ligue 1 champions, PSG, have also been linked with
Man steals friend’s ATM card, withdraws N49,000 of N50,000
Ikeja – An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court will on Thursday sentence a 26-year-old businessman, Richard Chukwu, who pleaded guilty to stealing his associate’s Automated Teller Machine
Former Chelsea star Courtois suffers attack from Real Madrid fans after defeat to Levante
- Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois is under attack following Saturday's 1-2 defeat by Levante - The Galaticos fans are keen to see Keylor Navas
Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu
Lopetegui to be sacked after next Madrid defeat
Julen Lopetegui’s fate has been decided by Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board, with the coach set to be sacked after the next defeat. Only
Body of slain journalist Khashoggi reportedly found at Saudi consulate in Istanbul
The body remains of the slain US-based Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi is rumoured to have been found, with the sources stating that the late journalist's
Post Your Comment below: >>