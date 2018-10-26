Troops kill 35 criminals in 2 weeks, arrest 98

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke
ABUJA—Defence Headquarters has said 35 suspected criminals were killed across the country by the troops of its newly-established Operation 777 in the last two weeks.
It also disclosed that 98 suspected bandits were arrested within the period and are being investigated with a view to handing them over to the Police for prosecution.
Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, said this at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday.
He said soldiers have paid the supreme price in the ongoing operations across the country, but refused to state where they suffered casualty.
According to him, “two soldiers were killed in action, two wounded and two missing, while one AK-47 rifle is missing in action.“
Gov Ganduje threatens court action over bribe video
Agim added that five AK-47 rifles, 20 bow and arrows, 113 7.62mm live ammunition, 20 live cartridges and four rifle magazines were recovered from the suspects, noting that 419 rustled cattle were recovered within the period.
Speaking further on the military’s successes, he disclosed that 405 sheep and 101 goats were recovered and handed over to the various states committees established to return the animals to the rightful owners by the troops of Operation 777.
“In the operation around the maritime areas, 398 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil was recovered, 67,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, 126 reservoirs, 34 illegal refineries, 27 wooden boats and 101 units of 100 litres drums of premium motor spirit were recovered and destroyed,“ he further disclosed.
Related Articles
APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds
- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the
Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn
By Michael Eboh Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary
North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
IN FULL: EFCC's 11 Charges Against Fayose
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has listed the charges it intends to file against Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State. The charges, numbering
Check out Emmanuel Adebayor's car garage that contains £360,000 Rolls-Royce, £18,000 Can-Am Spyder and other automobiles (photos)
Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor is a Togolese professional football star who has gone to the zenith of his career as far as football is concerned in
OML30: ‘GMou’ll ensure devt of host communities’
By Kosiso OnyibaluA community leader in Ofuoma oil-producing community, where Afiesere Oilfield in OML30 is located, Mr. Chris Eriyamremu, has said that the Global Memorandum of
N-Power: FG takes major decision; to pay beneficiaries beyond previous expiry date
- The federal government says it will pay stipends the 2016 Batch 1 N-Power beneficiaries, beyond 2018- The government is also exploring options to move
Bayern’s rivals look to exploit Munich’s shaky streak
Borussia Dortmund lead a posse of Bundesliga teams under-fire Bayern Munich extend their four-match winless streak. Back-to-back league defeats mean Bayern, Bundesliga champions for each of
Style focus: 10 stunning looks from Rita Dominic that proves she's a fashion icon (photos)
When it comes to talented Nollywood actors who have dominated the industry for over a decade with their acting prowess, it goes without saying that
Post Your Comment below: >>