Troops kill 35 criminals in 2 weeks, arrest 98

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—Defence Headquarters has said 35 suspected criminals were killed across the country by the troops of its newly-established Operation 777 in the last two weeks.

It also disclosed that 98 suspected bandits were arrested within the period and are being investigated with a view to handing them over to the Police for prosecution.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, said this at a briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

He said soldiers have paid the supreme price in the ongoing operations across the country, but refused to state where they suffered casualty.

According to him, “two soldiers were killed in action, two wounded and two missing, while one AK-47 rifle is missing in action.“

Agim added that five AK-47 rifles, 20 bow and arrows, 113 7.62mm live ammunition, 20 live cartridges and four rifle magazines were recovered from the suspects, noting that 419 rustled cattle were recovered within the period.

Speaking further on the military’s successes, he disclosed that 405 sheep and 101 goats were recovered and handed over to the various states committees established to return the animals to the rightful owners by the troops of Operation 777.

“In the operation around the maritime areas, 398 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil was recovered, 67,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, 126 reservoirs, 34 illegal refineries, 27 wooden boats and 101 units of 100 litres drums of premium motor spirit were recovered and destroyed,“ he further disclosed.