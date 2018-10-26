Ukiwe, Saraki, Amosun, Okauru, others extol Dafinone’s virtues

By Clifford Ndujihe

THERE were showers of tributes and eulogies for late elder statesman and distinguished accountant, Senator David Omueya Dafinone, whose final journey began Thursday.

Dafinone

Among those who extolled the virtues of the late chartered accountant, who died aged 91 on September 30, 2018, included Senate President Bukola Saraki; retired Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe; Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Chief Henry Agbamu; Mrs Ifueko Omoigui Okauru; the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU; the Chartered Institute of Accountant of Nigeria, ICAN; and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN among others.

They spoke at the service of songs and night of tributes held at Harbour Points, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This came as Dafinone’s widow, Cynthia, and children- Igho, Ede, Joy Dafinone-Amagu, and Mowunmi among others praised the deceased and enumerated what they would miss most about him.

Governor Amosun said Dafinone led a fulfilled life and left enviable legacies behind.

“Senator Dafinone was a man of outstanding achievements; his great impact in the Accountancy profession, and his contributions to the polity and national development were exemplary,” he said.

Commodore Ukiwe said Dafinone was “a very focused man of principle while he lived. He fought for his people, not just in the Senate where he represented them for two terms in the National Assembly, but he fought for them even outside the Assembly.

He stood upright for his family, and would not allow anybody mess up the country in the affairs of the nation.”

Saraki, in a statement in the event programme, said Dafinone did not only live an exemplary lifestyle worthy of emulation but also made history by inspiring every member of his nuclear family to qualify as a Chartered Accountant, thereby entering the Guinness Book of Records as the family with the highest number of Chartered Accountants.

Dafinone’s widow, Cynthia, said she would miss ‘a loyal faithful husband, a devoted father, a man whose words and deeds exemplified his love for his people and his country.”

In like manner, Ede said his father had deep rooted shared values and family values, which underpinned his worldview.

“Dad defined his family along very broad lines. If you were a Dafinone, an Okpe man, an Irhobo man and indeed a Nigerian you were automatically a member of his family and this was one of the driving forces that encouraged him at all stages of his life to canvass the unity if Nigeria,” he said.