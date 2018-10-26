Coastline ex-agitators back Atiku

Ex-Niger Delta agitators have stated their support for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

In a statement after a meeting of the ex-agitators, on the platform of Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Coastline, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, they said after examining the pedigree of all the candidates, Atiku Abubakar emerged the best man for the job.

Atiku

The statement by ‘Generals’ Emma Satu from Delta State; General DJ, Bayelsa; Sele Damingo, Bayelsa; ‘Commander’ Dennis Gawei and ‘General’ Stephen Bawhare disclosed that all the “Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Coastline across the Niger Delta States have agreed to work with Atiku Abubakar because of his honest, pragmatic and hopeful insight into our nation’s problems and needs.

Niger Delta groups condemn smear campaign on Kachikwu

“We have evaluated the agenda of the candidates and Atiku Abubakar has shown commitment towards addressing critical issues affecting the people of the Niger Delta.

“He has a listening ear and, above all, he is a successful businessman and most of his investments are located in the Niger Delta.”