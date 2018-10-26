Olawepo-Hashim emerges PT’s presidential candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken

ABUJA—MR. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is to fly the presidential flag of the Chief Olisa Agbakoba inspired Peoples Trust, PT, in the 2019 general elections. It was also disclosed, yesterday, that he would also be the joint presidential candidate of ten political parties for the February 2019 presidential election.

He had originally emerged as the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN.

A statement from his media office indicated that he would be flying the flag of the Third Force as led by Agbakoba.

The statement said: “The development would put a lie to the claim out there that the 2019 election is a two horse race between the duo of President Buhari and Alhaji Abubakar, the emergence of the Third Force is a turnaround tonic in the forthcoming election.|”

The statement further confirmed the integration into the Third Force of the majority of members of the troubled ANN, adding that only a tiny fraction of ANN is parading itself right now.

The Middle-Belt Forum had earlier shortlisted Olawepo-Hashim among four of its prominent indigenes as likely presidential candidates to represent the region in next year’s presidential poll.

Others who had made the list were a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia; and former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, amongst a dozen candidates that went through the rigorous screening.

Of the four, only Dr. Malaifia and Olawepo-Hashim emerged presidential candidates, while the duo of Gana and Jang lost out at the primary process.