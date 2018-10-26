Olawepo-Hashim emerges PT’s presidential candidate

By Emmanuel Aziken
ABUJA—MR. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is to fly the presidential flag of the Chief Olisa Agbakoba inspired Peoples Trust, PT, in the 2019 general elections. It was also disclosed, yesterday, that he would also be the joint presidential candidate of ten political parties for the February 2019 presidential election.
He had originally emerged as the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN.
A statement from his media office indicated that he would be flying the flag of the Third Force as led by Agbakoba.
The statement said: “The development would put a lie to the claim out there that the 2019 election is a two horse race between the duo of President Buhari and Alhaji Abubakar, the emergence of the Third Force is a turnaround tonic in the forthcoming election.|”
Stop fighting your brother, northern youths caution Igbo politicians
The statement further confirmed the integration into the Third Force of the majority of members of the troubled ANN, adding that only a tiny fraction of ANN is parading itself right now.
The Middle-Belt Forum had earlier shortlisted Olawepo-Hashim among four of its prominent indigenes as likely presidential candidates to represent the region in next year’s presidential poll.
Others who had made the list were a former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia; and former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, amongst a dozen candidates that went through the rigorous screening.
Of the four, only Dr. Malaifia and Olawepo-Hashim emerged presidential candidates, while the duo of Gana and Jang lost out at the primary process.
Related Articles
APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds
- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the
Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn
By Michael Eboh Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary
North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Mama lights up Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless
The 7th edition of Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless which held last Saturday at Eko Hotel, Lagos, had a refreshing twist as premium beverage brand Coca-Cola refreshed
3 million Nigerians to benfit as USAID initiates water project in 6 states
- USAID has launched a new urban water and sanitation activity in Nigeria- The initiative will provide water for 500,000 families in six states -
Missing General: Army denies killing woman, warns against fake news
Jos – The Nigeria Army has denied report that soldiers searching for missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) shot and killed a 35-year old woman in
Politics: The operation that led to Khashoggi’s killing was reportedly run via Skype by one of Crown Prince Mohammed’s top henchmen
The operation that led to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death was reportedly coordinated via Skype by one of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's top aides,
Here's how new initiative Designer's Consociate is promoting conscious consumerism
The world of fast fashion's day of reckoning is quickly approaching as consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of it. Education is key
We’re the best side in Europe in shots, says Guardiola as he urges Man City to be ruthless
Pep Guardiola challenged his Manchester City attack to be even more clinical after an impressive 5-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday lifted them back to
Post Your Comment below: >>