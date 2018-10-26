We’ll stop moves to remove Oshiomhole —Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South
ASABA—SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, yesterday, declared that nobody would remove Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC.
Besides, he stated that Oshiomhole enjoys the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and power brokers in the Presidency.
In addition, he said a reconciliation committee comprising leaders of the party would soon commence peace building efforts with aggrieved aspirants.
However, a former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, who spoke to journalists, confirmed the search for another person from the South-South geopolitical zone.
He said: “Following the clarion call on Adams Oshomhole to resign, we, APC stakeholders, in the South-South have commenced the search for his replacement.
“Oshiomhole is no longer a saleable leader. He is a bad product.
“We are working within the time frame to come out with an acceptable and mature candidate who would salvage the party.
“We call on the national chairman to respect the wishes of the people by resigning since the clarion call is also a no-confidence vote on him.”
“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the situation by prevailing on the party chairman to resign.’’
