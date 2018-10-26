Yobe rehabilitates, upgrades 7 schools with N3.5bn

By Michael Eboh
Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State, yesterday, disclosed that the state has spent N3.5 billion on renovation, rehabilitation and upgrade of seven secondary schools to reverse the devastation inflicted by Boko Haram insurgents on the education sector in the state.
This is even as Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, a Chevron company, and its partners in the Agbami Oil Field project, donated a fully-equipped science laboratory complex to Government Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe State.
Speaking during the handover of the science laboratory in Abuja, Gaidam, who was repre-sented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Baba Wali, identified the affected seven schools to include Government Girls Secondary School, GGS, Nguru; Government Secondary School, GSS, Fika; GSS Gwio-Kura; GSS Yunusari; GSS Nangere; Government Girls College, Damaturu, and GSS, Damaturu.
Gaidam said the state had accorded the education and health sectors topmost priority, considering their strategic role in nation building and as indispensable tools for achieving excellence in improving the living condition of the people.
“The huge expenditure in education is a deliberate initiative to bring quality education within the reach of all Yobe State students, as well as reverse the devastation inflicted by Boko Haram insurgents on the education sector,” he explained.
In addition, the governor disclosed that Chevron and its Agbami parties had proposed to construct four additional science laboratory complexes at GSS Fika, Potiskum; Government College, Nguru; Government Science and Technical College, Geidam and Government Girls College Damaturu.
Other projects on the radar of the parties, he said, included the construction of maternal and child clinics at General Hospital, Fika, Yobe State.
Also speaking during the presentation of the laboratory to the state, Director of Star Deepwater, Mr. Richard Kennedy, represented by Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron, Mr. Mike Kabi, said the project represented the resolve of the Agbami parties to improve the availability and affordability of quality education to Nigerians.
