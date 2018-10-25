Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

APGA crisis deepens as aggrieved aspirants shun reconciliation meeting, insist on refunds



- Aggrieved APGA aspirants failed to attend a reconciliation meeting called by the party’s leadership in Anambra

- The meeting was scheduled for 3pm at the party’s secretariat in Awka, but was shunned by the aggrieved aspirants

- According to one aggrieved aspirant, if the party's leaders are serious about the reconciliation, they should start by refunding their monies

Aggrieved members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday, October 25, failed to attend a reconciliation meeting scheduled by the party’s leadership in Anambra.

The meeting was meant to pacify the aspirants who felt they were humiliated by the party during the recent primary elections in the state, NAN reports.

Legit.ng gathers that there were widespread protests over alleged irregularities, extortion, wrongful disqualification, unfair playing field and favouristism during the primary election for most contested positions.

The seeming disenchantment among party faithful led to the setting up of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 3pm at the party’s secretariat in Awka, was shunned by the aggrieved aspirants.

Some party supporters who were at the secretariat to witness proceedings, said the committee might have stayed away for fear of being attacked, as tempers were still high.

Chief Norbert Obi, simply told anxious newsmen: “There is nothing to say.”

One of the aspirants, who preferred anonymity, stated that he was not aware of the meeting.

“They did not tell me anything, I am not aware of it,” he said.

Another aggrieved aspirant said the only acceptable condition for reconciliation was refunding of fees paid to them.

He threatened that they would fight back for the “injustice” done to them.

“What reconciliation are they talking about; reconciliation with whom? After extorting monies from us, they now say they want to reconcile us, how possible is that?

“If they are serious about the reconciliation, let them start by refunding our monies to us, then we will know they are serious,” he said.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the venue of the Anambra South senatorial primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was invaded by gunmen.

The gunmen invaded the exercise, which took place at the Township Stadium, Ekwulobia, in the Aguata local government area of the state; disrupting it and scaring away delegates.

The hoodlums were said to have been mobilised by a certain disgruntled senatorial aspirant.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
