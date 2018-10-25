Why the issue of restructuring troubles me deeply - Emir Sanusi shares hard facts

- Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, says he is troubled whenever the issue of restructuring is discussed
- He urged Nigerians to stop avoiding the more relevant issues that should be critically looked at when talking about restructuring
- The royal father pointed out that Nigeria’s structure is inconsistent with the economic resources and needs of a developing state
HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, says whenever the topic of restructuring Nigeria is being debated, he becomes deeply troubled.
He made the disclosure at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, while delivering a speech at the third Justice Anthony Aniagolu Memorial Lecture.
READ ALSO: Minimum wage: Governors are not magicians - Amosun tells workers
Legit.ng gathers that the royal father urged Nigerians, especially the educated ones, to stop avoiding the more relevant issues that should be critically looked at when talking about restructuring.
He said: “In this country, we have developed a habit of running away from problems by creating diversions. If you look across the world, you will find every kind of structure.
“Here in Nigeria, we glorify the First Republic. We glorify the 1963 Constitution; if it was so good, why did we have a coup? It’s easy to romanticize the past. I have issues with this system.
“My issues have nothing to do with whether Hausa or Igbo are marginalized because everywhere you go in this country, the vast majority of people are marginalized. You find poverty among the people.
“My issue is that we have a structure that is inconsistent with the economic resources and needs of a developing state.
“We have created 36 states. We have a population of 195 million. China, with a population of 1.2 billion, has only thirty-something provinces. We have 36 states and 774 local governments. Let’s just think about it.
“In Nigeria, a developing country, you must maintain a president by constitution, a vice president, at least 36 ministers because the constitution says you must have a minister from every state.
“108 senators, 360 members of the House of Representatives, 36 governors, 36 deputy governors, and God knows how many commissioners multiplied by 36, 774 chairmen of local governments with ten councilors and the House speakers.
“If you multiply 774 by ten, that’s 7,740 at the local government levels; and these are constitutional offices. What is the result in economics?
“When I was governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), already 80 percent of the total revenue of the federal government was going into paying salaries of public sector workers.
“When you have a country of 190 million people and 1 million public servants, maximum, who are supposed to serve the 190 are already consuming 80 percent of the revenue, what do you have for development?”
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, said intelligent debate on restructuring must start, in order to end ethnic agitations across Nigeria.
Speaking at the Union Bank’s centenary event in Lagos state, the monarch said there is need for the federal government to interact and bring lasting peace to the country.
Emir Sanusi blasts Nigerian leaders - on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch
Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it
Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)
General Motors has proposed a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program. The program would be based on a current system of ZEV credits used
Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do
A proposed trade deal between Australia and Taiwan apparently never had a chance to see the light of day, former foreign minister Julie Bishop says.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Amosun dismisses alleged defection from APC after meeting with President Buhari
Abuja – Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has dismissed as mischief the insinuation that he had defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or
Obi blames social media for misgivings over his nomination as Atiku’s vice
Abakalikl – Mr Peter Obi, running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed
I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem – President Buhari
President Buhari has said that he would continue to hold former president Goodluck Jonathan in high esteem for accepting defeat at the 2015 presidential election
Nwabueze disagrees with Nnamdi Kanu on boycott of 2019 elections
By Clifford Ndujihe LEGAL Icon and chairman of the Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, Professor Ben Nwabueze, SAN, has cautioned against the boycott of the 2019
Pretty Nigerian billionaire's daughter eats lunch with British royalties, shares photos on Instagram
Beautiful Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, seems to be doing well for herself despite her father’s wealth. The young lady was recently spotted on a
Customer stabs another dead over N200 beer money
By Evelyn Usman Tragedy struck, weekend, at a pub located on 4, Ijagun Road, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, when a customer was stabbed to death in his
Post Your Comment below: >>