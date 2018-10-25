Minimum wage: We are not magicians or miracle workers - S/West governor dashes workers hopes

- Governor Ibikunle Amosun says governors are not miracle workers and cannot pay the proposed new minimum wage

- He said many states are still struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage

- Amosun insisted that governors will only make do with what they have

Governor Ibikunle Amosun dashed the hopes of workers longing for the proposed new minimum wage; saying governors are not miracle workers.

Amosun made the comment on Thursday, October 25, during a town hall meeting held on the 2019 budget at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Daily Trust reports.

READ ALSO: You have sent out a very bad signal to the world - Okorocha replies APC

Legit.ng gathers that the governor stated that it was difficult for governors to implement the new minimum wage, due to the dwindling allocation state governments received from the federal government.

He said many states are still struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage and insisted that governors are neither magicians nor miracle workers that would turn things around.

He said: “The situation now is like an old woman with load, walking gently; if she now adds more loads, she won’t walk at all. With N18,000 minimum wage, as we speak in this country, only seven or eight governors are able to pay full salaries.

“We are not magicians or miracle workers that will turn things around, we only make do with what we have, nobody has the money.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governors of the 36 states of the federation said they will not fall for any blackmail or attempt to stampede them into reaching an agreement on the new minimum wage currently threatening peaceful industrial relations in Nigeria.

The statement by the governors came, just as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions announced commencement of a nationwide industrial action to protest the delay in fixing a new minimum wage for public servants.

Top 3 poorest countries: Where people have to live on a dollar a day - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng