Minimum wage: We are not magicians or miracle workers - S/West governor dashes workers hopes

- Governor Ibikunle Amosun says governors are not miracle workers and cannot pay the proposed new minimum wage
- He said many states are still struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage
- Amosun insisted that governors will only make do with what they have
Governor Ibikunle Amosun dashed the hopes of workers longing for the proposed new minimum wage; saying governors are not miracle workers.
Amosun made the comment on Thursday, October 25, during a town hall meeting held on the 2019 budget at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Daily Trust reports.
READ ALSO: You have sent out a very bad signal to the world - Okorocha replies APC
Legit.ng gathers that the governor stated that it was difficult for governors to implement the new minimum wage, due to the dwindling allocation state governments received from the federal government.
He said many states are still struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage and insisted that governors are neither magicians nor miracle workers that would turn things around.
He said: “The situation now is like an old woman with load, walking gently; if she now adds more loads, she won’t walk at all. With N18,000 minimum wage, as we speak in this country, only seven or eight governors are able to pay full salaries.
“We are not magicians or miracle workers that will turn things around, we only make do with what we have, nobody has the money.”
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governors of the 36 states of the federation said they will not fall for any blackmail or attempt to stampede them into reaching an agreement on the new minimum wage currently threatening peaceful industrial relations in Nigeria.
The statement by the governors came, just as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions announced commencement of a nationwide industrial action to protest the delay in fixing a new minimum wage for public servants.
Top 3 poorest countries: Where people have to live on a dollar a day - on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch
Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it
Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)
General Motors has proposed a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program. The program would be based on a current system of ZEV credits used
Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do
A proposed trade deal between Australia and Taiwan apparently never had a chance to see the light of day, former foreign minister Julie Bishop says.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
PDP blasts “insensitive” Buhari over ‘you may choose to leave’ comment
…Faults APC “spurious publication” against Atiku, Obi By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement earlier in the week that
SON confirms human flesh in Chinese drugs
The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has confirmed the receipt of a letter sent on Chinese Drugs reported to be made from human flesh. The National
Take-off date of Nigeria Air to be announced soon
By Emmanuel Elebeke & Maxwell Tochukwu abuja—Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said the embargo placed on Nigeria Air, the national carrier, will be
Stanbic IBTC, CYCDI educate youths on Sustainable Development Goals
STANBIC IBTC Bank, in collaboration with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI), and Covenant University, Ota, Ogun state, has engaged youths on better understanding
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil makes incredible Premier League history
- Mesut Ozil is now the highest-scoring German player in Premier League history- The 30-year-old Gunners star scored before halftime against Leicester to take his
2017 BBNaija's Gifty Powers calls Kim Kardashian her role model, explains why
2017 BBNaija edition may be long over but it is difficult to forget the housemates, especially the controversial ones who got quite a lot of
Post Your Comment below: >>