NFF executive committee to ratify 2018 NPFL standing

Nigeria Football Federation congress holding in Asaba has urged the executive committee to ratify the final standing of the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League, and others to enable the 2019 season to begin.
The League was disrupted by the leadership crisis that rocked the NFF, before the election in September ushered in a new hope for Nigeria football. This resolution is part of a communique issued at the end of the NFF congress held in Asaba on October 24.
“ In consideration of the crisis that briefly blighted the smooth organization of football in Nigeria, which has inevitably prolonged the League Season, Congress mandated the NFF Executive Committee to approve the eventual final tables of the various Leagues, including the promotion and relegation of teams,”
“The Congress praised the partners and sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation for their support and encouragement to the game, while calling on other corporate bodies and organizations to partner with Nigerian Football in order to fast-track the attainment of financial autonomy for the Federation.
“ General Assembly expressed very deep appreciation to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in person and the Federal Government as a whole for the continued tremendous support for the activities, events and programs of the Nigeria Football Federation.”
UEFA charge Man United over pitch invasion
Related Articles
Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch
Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it
Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)
General Motors has proposed a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program. The program would be based on a current system of ZEV credits used
Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do
A proposed trade deal between Australia and Taiwan apparently never had a chance to see the light of day, former foreign minister Julie Bishop says.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Court summons Taraba APC gubernatorial candidate
By Femi BolajiJalingo – A Federal High Court in Jalingo has directed the issuance of summons of appearance to the gubernatorial candidate of the All
‘Chrisley knows best’ star Julie Chrisley says she’s lost 20 pounds on nutrisystem
Slow weight loss is the key to sustainable weight loss-just ask Julie Chrisley.The Chrisley Knows Best star, 45, opened up to People recently, revealing her 20-pound weight loss since starting Nutrisystem
German Bundesliga result
German Bundesliga result on Sunday: Hertha Berlin 1 (Duda 7) Freiburg 1 (Koch 36) Playing later Borussia M’gladbach v Mainz 05 (1600 GMT) Cleric to FG: Tackle almajiri problem Played
IPOB: Britain briefs Nigeria on Nnamdi Kanu’s travelling documents
as Buhari promises to defend Nigeria against Nnamdi Kanu’s home coming threatBy Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE British authorities have briefed the Nigerian government about the
Dagger In Shehu Sani’s Back By Azu Ishiekwene
As the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, failed to get the re-nomination ticket of the All Progressives Congress last week, not a few looked
Rihanna shuns Super Bowl
Pop superstar Rihanna declined an offer to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show because she supported former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick and
Post Your Comment below: >>