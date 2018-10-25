Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

NFF executive committee to ratify 2018 NPFL standing



Nigeria Football Federation congress holding in Asaba has urged the executive committee to ratify the final standing of the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League, and others to enable the 2019 season to begin.

The League was disrupted by the leadership crisis that rocked the NFF, before the election in September ushered in a new hope for Nigeria football. This resolution is part of a communique issued at the end of the NFF congress held in Asaba on October 24.

“ In consideration of the crisis that briefly blighted the smooth organization of football in Nigeria, which has inevitably prolonged the League Season, Congress mandated the NFF Executive Committee to approve the eventual final tables of the various Leagues, including the promotion and relegation of teams,”

“The Congress praised the partners and sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation for their support and encouragement to the game, while calling on other corporate bodies and organizations to partner with Nigerian Football in order to fast-track the attainment of financial autonomy for the Federation.

“ General Assembly expressed very deep appreciation to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR in person and the Federal Government as a whole for the continued tremendous support for the activities, events and programs of the Nigeria Football Federation.”

