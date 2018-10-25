NANS asks Ibadan Poly to withdraw N32,000 acceptance fee

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan to withdraw the N32,000 it charges as acceptance fee for new students.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, October 25, 2018, NANS Spokesman, Adeyemi Azeez Amoo described the fee as “fraudulent extortion.”

He said that the students union body recently met with the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu Adamu as part of its effort to ensure better and affordable education for Nigerian students.

He added that part of part of the issues they discussed at the meeting was “the regular abstract charges of acceptance fee by schools.”

play Danielson Bamidele Akpan: NANS president. (NAN)

The statement reads:

“The president of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, has directed that the management of the Polytechnic of Ibadan, should as a matter of urgency withdraw totally the acceptance charges of N32,000.”

“We equally warn the polytechnic not to dare alter the status quo of the tuition fee as paid in the last session.”

“NANS cannot afford to watch education been taken away from the access of the sons and daughters of the poor.”

“Finally, any attempt to negate the above directives from the NANS national secretariat by the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan, NANS national leadership shall relocate its secretariat to Ibadan Polytechnic.”

Ibadan poly is the best state polytechnic in Nigeria

The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has reportedly declared the Polytechnic Ibadan as the best state government-owned polytechnic in Nigeria.

According to the Guardian, the rating of the Polytechnic was announced in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Musa’udu Adamu Kazaure.

The statement reads partly; ’the NBTE in its pilot ranking of polytechnics in the country, which covered 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, ranked The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as the best state-owned polytechnic in the country.