NANS asks Ibadan Poly to withdraw N32,000 acceptance fee

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan to withdraw the N32,000 it charges as acceptance fee for new students.
In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, October 25, 2018, NANS Spokesman, Adeyemi Azeez Amoo described the fee as “fraudulent extortion.”
He said that the students union body recently met with the Minister of Education, Prof Adamu Adamu as part of its effort to ensure better and affordable education for Nigerian students.
He added that part of part of the issues they discussed at the meeting was “the regular abstract charges of acceptance fee by schools.”
Danielson Bamidele Akpan: NANS president.(NAN)
ALSO READ: 5 mistakes that can stop you from gaining university admission in Nigeria
The statement reads:
“The president of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, has directed that the management of the Polytechnic of Ibadan, should as a matter of urgency withdraw totally the acceptance charges of N32,000.”
“We equally warn the polytechnic not to dare alter the status quo of the tuition fee as paid in the last session.”
“NANS cannot afford to watch education been taken away from the access of the sons and daughters of the poor.”
“Finally, any attempt to negate the above directives from the NANS national secretariat by the management of the Polytechnic Ibadan, NANS national leadership shall relocate its secretariat to Ibadan Polytechnic.”
Ibadan poly is the best state polytechnic in Nigeria
The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has reportedly declared the Polytechnic Ibadan as the best state government-owned polytechnic in Nigeria.
According to the Guardian, the rating of the Polytechnic was announced in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Musa’udu Adamu Kazaure.
The statement reads partly; ’the NBTE in its pilot ranking of polytechnics in the country, which covered 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, ranked The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as the best state-owned polytechnic in the country.
Related Articles
Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch
Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it
Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)
General Motors has proposed a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program. The program would be based on a current system of ZEV credits used
Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do
A proposed trade deal between Australia and Taiwan apparently never had a chance to see the light of day, former foreign minister Julie Bishop says.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
Plots, counter-plots and the cold war between Oshiomhole and Obaseki
By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Sam Oyadongha, Egufe Yafugborhi, Emmanuel Unah, Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Ike Uchechukwu, Chioma Onuegbu, Davies Ihemanchor, Emem Idio and Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu SINCE
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's visit to a Fijian market was cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
Meghan Markle was whisked away by security from a market visit in Fiji on Wednesday. Kensington Palace later cited "crowd management issues" as the
PDP blasts “insensitive” Buhari over ‘you may choose to leave’ comment
…Faults APC “spurious publication” against Atiku, Obi By Dirisu Yakubu ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has chided President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement earlier in the week that
50-year-old headmaster on the run for defiling a 12-year-old student in Ghana, reportedly gave her N375
The Ghanaian police in Ahanta West District of the Western Region is searching for the headmaster of Cape Three Point Catholic Primary School for allegedly
Juventus manager Allegri reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo brings to his team
- Portugal international Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer - They have gone ten games without dropping a point in all competitions this season- Allegri praises
Post Your Comment below: >>