Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch



Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch

The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it was then deflected forward off a defender's helmet where it was caught by Devante Parker another 12 yards downfield.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9027256&type=article&ctxId=3783&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=The+Dolphins+completed+a+pass+that+defies+logic+and+is+being+compared+to+a+video-game+glitch&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fsports%2Fthe-dolphins-completed-a-pass-that-defies-logic-and-is-being-compared-to-a-video-game-glitch-id9027256.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/10/2018 23:24:00 Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch

Sports: The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch

Sports The Dolphins completed a pass that defies logic and is being compared to a video-game glitch The ball was knocked out of Grant's hands when it

0 News 26/10/2018 00:00:00 Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)

Tech: GM calls for an emissions-credit program that will cover the entire US (GM)

General Motors has proposed a National Zero Emissions Vehicle (NZEV) program. The program would be based on a current system of ZEV credits used

0 News 26/10/2018 00:59:00 Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do

Politics: Australia's former foreign minister let slip how casually easy it is for China to tell another country what to do

A proposed trade deal between Australia and Taiwan apparently never had a chance to see the light of day, former foreign minister Julie Bishop says.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 13:11:00 Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank

Digital training workshops by Google, coding classes by Pearls Africa and lots more at Edu360 organised by Union Bank

The city of Lagos is a-buzz with talk about Edu360, an education festival being organised by Union Bank. The exciting event will feature an exhibition

0 News 24/10/2018 13:54:00 2019: APC claims of 14 million primary voters demeans our political system - Odinkalu

2019: APC claims of 14 million primary voters demeans our political system - Odinkalu

- The 2018 edition of New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference opened on Wednesday, October 24 in Abuja- Speakers from across Africa and beyond are

0 News 19/10/2018 11:25:00 Trending on Legit TV: Nigerian celebrities who married older women

Trending on Legit TV: Nigerian celebrities who married older women

This week was a very epic one due to the NAIJ.com to Legit.ng upgrade, but that did not stop us from coming up with fantastic

0 News 23/10/2018 09:31:00 Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari

Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari

By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will work closely with the Republic of Benin to ensure the success of the

0 News 23/10/2018 10:35:00 UCL: Ronaldo scores against his former clubs, 5 other stats you need to know

UCL: Ronaldo scores against his former clubs, 5 other stats you need to know

Many supporters were left frustrated with the international break. The club action resumed over the weekend with UCL kicking off tonight. In this report, Legit.ng

0 News 24/10/2018 20:08:00 Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities

Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities

By Bashir Bello KATSINA—A Coalition of Dutsinma and Kurfi Youth Mobilization forum has rejected the outcome of the just concluded Katsina All Progressive Congress, APC primaries

Most Watched Movies

cron