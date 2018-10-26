Abductors want N5m for Abonema 10

By Egufe Yafugborhi
PORT HARCOURT— GUNMEN, who kidnapped 10 community leaders in Abonema waterways, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday, have asked for N5 million ransom.
Breaking: S-Court nullifies order permitting APC to conduct primaries in Rivers
The 10 persons, including a Chief identified as Benibo, were said to be returning to Abonema from neighbouring Idama after a truce meeting over leadership tussle in the community, when the abductors ensnared and whisked them to an unknown destination.
Police kill robbery suspect in Nasarawa state
A relative of one of the victims confirmed that contact has been established with the abductors.
The relative said: “Contact has been made. They are demanding N5 million to free them. Effort is already being made in some quarters to raise the money.”
However, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, told Vanguard yesterday that Police were yet to make concrete findings, but “working on some clues” in their investigations.
