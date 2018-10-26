ASUU cries out, says UNIJOS under siege as hostile communities attack students, staff

By Marie-Therese Nanlong
Jos — Following continued killing, maiming of students and members of staff as well as the destruction of property worth millions of naira whenever there is crisis in Jos, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Jos chapter, has called for the immediate reclamation of university land illegally occupied by communities who carry out the attacks.
Prof Omobowale and the Emergence of Literature and Medicine in Nigeria
The union also demanded the strengthening of internal security apparatus within the institution and called on the Federal Government to provide special intervention fund for the construction of more hostels and staff quarters and erection of parameter fencing of the institution’s land mass.
ASUU chairman in the university, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, who expressed the concern at a media briefing, yesterday, said the institution was under siege, having been affected by the crisis in Jos in the past 17 years.
Agricultural Extension Services, Bedrock of Agricultural Development — VC
He urged the Federal Government to show concern about the lives and property of the staff and students and release the take-off grant of the university to enable it develop the needed infrastructure.
Maigoro pointed out that hoodlums from immediate communities of Angwan Rogo, Bauchi Road, Angwan Rimi, Kwanan Shagari, Fanfare and Angwan Rukuba at the slightest security breach, unleash mayhem on students, staff and property, stressing that the school environment was not safe for academic activities.
He said: “The University of Jos has not known lasting peace since the first major crisis erupted on September 7, 2001 in Plateau State.
‘’That particular crisis and subsequent ones have continued to claim the lives and property of staff and students of the university, up to the recent one during which the university lost two students and one member of staff. One student is still missing and one in the hospital nursing a bullet wound.”
Related Articles
10 side businesses you can start while working a full-time job
Have you been looking for other ways to make more money because your full-time job is not rewarding enough? Then, having a side business that
Lifestyle: A man who received a stem-cell transplant for multiple sclerosis can walk and dance again after suffering from the disease for a decade
A man in England with multiple sclerosis can walk and dance for the first time in 10 years after receiving a stem cell transplant for
ASUU accuses LASU of admission racketeering
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Lagos State University have accused the institution of admission racketeering.In a memo to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Offa robbery: Kwara attorney-general stalls prosecution of suspects
The police said they have completed investigation into the multiple Offa robbery incidents and sent the case file to the Kwara state attorney-general, Kamaldeen Ajibade,
Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Fayose moved to Lagos for arraignment today
By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor …Ex-gov now at EFCC head office in Lagos….To face 11-count chargeABUJA—AHEAD of his arraignment, today, the Economic and Financial Crimes
Corruption So Endemic In Africa That Only Generational Shift Can End It, Says US Ambassador
United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor P. Nagy, says corruption will only end on the African continent when the younger generation
13yrs Ogbaje dies of VVF as suspect Lecturer escapes lynching by women in court premises
By Peter Duru Makurdi—Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, the 51-year-old lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, who was arraigned before a
Oboh celebrates Eagles victory .Tasks them to be more clinical
Former British, Commonwealth and WBA International Light heavyweight champion Peter Oboh has expressed happiness over the Super Eagles double victory over The Mediterranean Knights of
Chelsea stars threatens to leave the club, tells the Blues what they must do for him
- Father of Chelsea star Andreas Christensen has told the club that his son needs active games - He has watched all Chelsea's unbeaten matches
Post Your Comment below: >>