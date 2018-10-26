Why Ndigbo must not boycott 2019 elections, by Alor

By Vincent Ujumadu
AWKA—ELDER statesman and Second Republic lawmaker, Chief Sylvester Nwobu Alor has made a passionate appeal to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to rescind its stand on the 2019 general elections, arguing that it would not be in the interest of the Igbo nation to boycott the polls.
IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in his latest statement said the 2019 election would not take place in the South East in pursuant to the actualisation of Republic of Biafra.
But addressing a delegation of South East and South-South Forum for Good Governance who visited him in Awka, Nwobu Alor said that in as much as the people appreciated the organization’s effort to secure freedom for the Igbo, it should pursue it the right way.
According to him, the best way to achieve the desired goal would be to join forces with those who meant well for the people so that Igbo could move forward and get its due share in the Nigeria project.
He said : “We all support freedom for our people, but we must fight for it the right way. You cannot win a battle from outside and that is why it is necessary for the Igbo to belong to the government at the centre where major decisions about the welfare of the people are taken.
We’ll return Ashafa to Senate for another term – Lagos-East Leaders
“My belief is that if we are part of the government at the centre, we will be in a better position to get our rights. I have been praying to God to give Igbo the opportunity and I want to say that our prayers have been answered through the joint ticket of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, who are the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, respectively, for the 2019 election.
“Fortunately for the Igbo, both Atiku and Obi are strong proponents of the restructuring of Nigeria and I believe that they will deliver on that promise if they are elected next year.”
“That is why it is necessary for IPOB not to champion the boycott of the election because deciding not to vote will not do the Igbo any good.
“This country belongs to all of us and if there is something to share, we must partake in it, especially when we realise that an Igbo man, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, was in the forefront for Nigeria’s independence, which is why his people should not be relegated to the background.”
In his speech, the national president of the group, Mr. Dan Igbokwubili said his group decided to support the Atiku -Obi ticket because of the promise of the two leaders to restructure the country for the benefit of all Nigerians if elected.
He explained that their members cut across the major political parties, adding that their interest was to ensure that only those who believed in the welfare of Nigerians were elected into office.
He warned that it would be disastrous for the Igbo to boycott the election, noting that doing so would amount to continued suffering of Nigerians.
Please, let’s unite for our unity, Ohanaeze Ndigbo begs IPOB
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigerian lady cries out after her husband held her hostage in Germany, shares videos on Facebook
Lots of women are experiencing one form domestic violence or another but only few of them voice out their pains and sufferings. Some women survive
Arsenal vs Leicester : Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10
Arsenal vs Leicester: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil stole the show as Arsenal swept to their 10th successive win with a dominant 3-1 victory against
Wizkid's ex Tania Omotayo releases more stunning photos from her traditional wedding with Lagos big boy
Tania Omotayo is easily one of the prettiest brides we've seen. The young CEO recently tied the knot in style with her man, Sumbo, owner
APO: Special Economic Zones are key in reviving manufacturing In South Africa – Dube Trade Port CEO
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Super Eagles midfielder Onazi and wife welcome 2nd baby, shares photo on Instagram
This seems to be the season of celebrities amongst Nigerian celebrities. It has just been reported that famous Nigerian football star Onazi Ogenyi Eddy and
Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup
Yenagoa – Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels
Post Your Comment below: >>