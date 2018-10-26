Alleged N400m fraud: Why Buhari wants to jail me, Metuh tells court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri
ABUJA—Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, yesterday, narrated before the Federal High Court in Abuja why President Muhammadu Buhari wants to jail him.
Kanu’s disappearance, resurfacing prearranged by DSS – Uwazuruike
Testifying as the 15th Defence Witness, DW-15, the erstwhile PDP spokesman, said his trial was a calculated attempt by All Progressives Congress, APC-led government to silence him from criticising President Buhari’s dictatorial tendencies.
2019: PDP won’t be push over, Gov Bello tells Buhari
He told the court that top APC members had prior to the time the EFCC arrested and subsequently charged him for fraud, tried to dissuade him from attacking President Buhari in the media.
Metuh told the court that some of the APC members met him on several occasions in Dubai, Switzerland and Paris to discuss possible roles they could play to strengthen the PDP to wrestle power from President Buhari.
He said the top APC members, who he did not disclose their identities, equally complained of President Buhari’s governance style, saying they had lost confidence in his administration.
Metuh said after he refused to soft-pedal on his criticisms, he started receiving warnings to be cautious of possible attack.
He said: “The then National Chairman of the APC, Oyegun, publicly warned me that the APC was not happy with me and is not taking my criticisms lightly.
“Also, when President Buhari wants to engage in undemocratic practice, I will resist such by taking pressmen to houses of Nigerians who were unlawfully held hostage in their houses, to conduct live press conferences, and this put an immediate stop to excesses of the DSS and other security agencies.”
Metuh said the last straw that informed the charges against him came after President Buhari made a broadcast on a live media chat.
“He informed Nigerians that his government can arrest and detain Nigerians at will, I immediately countered that he was becoming an unrepentant tyrant.”
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: APC will form govt in Kwara after elections - Buhari boasts
President Muhammadu Buhari has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will form the government in Kwara state, after the 2019 general elections.The president made
Five star Man City ensure no happy return for Hart
Manchester City’s devastating attack was back to peak form against their old goalkeeper Joe Hart as a 5-0 victory over Burnley at the Etihad on
Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club
Lagos – Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer
Bini culture best in the world —Okungbowa
Elizabeth Uwandu BENIN—For Okungbowa Aisosa Michael(aka Young Face) the Bini culture has no equal all over the world. To him being born and bred in Benin
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Really, why can't I date my friend's ex?
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Steph Curry scores 51 points as Warriors beat Wizards
Steph Curry scored 51 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 144-122 while Lebron James recorded his first LA Lakers NBA wins
Post Your Comment below: >>