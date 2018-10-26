Missing Army General: Police declare district head, 7 others wanted

Jos — The Police Command in Plateau State has declared Mr Yakubu Rap, District Head of Dura, in Jos South Local Government, and seven others wanted in connection with the disappearance of Major General Idris Alkali (retd).
Police uncover apartment used as armory by robbers
Spokesman of the command, Mr Terna Tyopev, alleged in a statement in Jos, yesterday, that preliminary investigation into the matter had indicated that the wanted persons masterminded the abduction of the army officer.
Police deploy APC, anti-riot policemen in Delta community
Alkali was declared missing on September 3, after he left Abuja to Bauchi.
After a thorough search, the Army recovered his vehicle and personal effects in a pond at Dura-Du community of Jos South Local Government, three weeks ago.
Tyopev, in the statement, said preliminary investigation into Alkali’s disappearance had raised questions that the suspects were required to answer.
Other suspects included a businessman, Pam Dung, 53; Chuwang Stephen, 46; Timothy Chuan, 26; Moses Gyang, 25; Chuwang Samuel, 28; Matthew Wrang, 27, and Nyam Samuel, 25.
Tyopev urged members of the public with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aginighan for burial Jan 25
By Emma Amaize WARRI—FORMER acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Power Aginighan, who died in a fatal crash with his son, Tam, and
Minister tells court how over N2bn was spent on 292 water projects
By Abdulwahab Abdulah Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has informed a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos how his ministry spent over N2 billion on water
Court remands 2 men for allegedly operating fake cooperative society
Ilorin – An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of two men, Salako Olakunle and Akinbode Ibrahim, for allegedly operating fake cooperative society,
Breaking: Ita Giwa returns to PDP, says APC home of confusion
By Emma UnaCALABAR – BARELY a year after moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday evening announced her return
Lifestyle: What bacon looks like in 10 places around the world
Bacon as we know it dates back to around 1500 B.C., making it one of the oldest cuts of meat. So it's no surprise that
STRANGE: Monkeys stone man to death in India
A 72-year-old man Dharampal Singh, has died in India after a group of monkeys threw bricks at him from a tree. Singh had been collecting pieces
Post Your Comment below: >>