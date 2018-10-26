Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Group, family decry alleged police harassment



By Onozure Dania

A group, Dickson Oarhe Campaign Network, DO-CAN, has decried what it described as the continued and sustained harassment by the Police aimed at persecuting members of the network.

Also affected by the alleged actions of the Police are members of the  Oarhe family, who are pleading for justice over the persecution of their son, Dickson Oarhe.

Police

Assistant Publicity Director, (New Media) Blessing Joy in a statement in Benin City, Edo State, argued that, although the whereabouts of Dickson Oarhe is unknown, she stressed the commitment of members of the network to sustain and continuously advance his political ideology and belief despite the challenges they face as a result of standing up for his belief.

Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja clash again over border dispute

Meanwhile, family members of fleeing Dickson Oarhe represented by Reverend Solomon Egbenoma in a protest letter yesterday said they can no longer bear the hardship of living under alleged threat and police harassment.

from  and unknown persons, who recently stormed the family compound demanding the production of their son.

Rev. Egbenoma said,  “A group of policemen in plain clothes (allegedly) stormed our family compound demanding we produced him (Dickson).

“They drew our attention to a recent newspaper publication credited to him with a warning that they will stop at nothing in making sure that our son is arrested and made to answer to alleged charges brought against him.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 01:27:00 Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 18:45:00 3 exercises that'll seriously work your core

3 exercises that'll seriously work your core

Many people crank up their core workouts looking for a flatter, more toned tummy-and hey, nothing wrong with a little vanity mojo! But if getting

0 News 22/10/2018 15:09:00 President Buhari’s remarks at inauguration of Committee on AfCFTA

President Buhari’s remarks at inauguration of Committee on AfCFTA

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT, FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE COMMITTEE TO ASSESS IMPACT AND READINESS FOR THE AFRICA

0 News 19/10/2018 10:25:00 Volleyball: Nigeria to participate in World U-19 Boys Championship

Volleyball: Nigeria to participate in World U-19 Boys Championship

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) on Friday approved the qualification of Nigeria’s U-19 boys national team to the World Championship in Tunisia in 2019. Semi-final male

0 News 19/10/2018 10:13:00 I feel like I'm being ignored - Actress Chisom Okpala says as she reveals she is suffering from depression, threatens to end her life

I feel like I'm being ignored - Actress Chisom Okpala says as she reveals she is suffering from depression, threatens to end her life

Depression is a mental condition that can affect virtually anyone. There is no restriction as to who can be depressed. An actress named Chisom Okpala

0 News 25/10/2018 02:24:00 Erue-led Delta APC debunks claim on sack by court

Erue-led Delta APC debunks claim on sack by court

THE Prophet Jones Erue-led Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, has debunked claims by Chief Cyril Ogodo’s faction that the Federal High Court, Asaba, has

0 News 25/10/2018 09:01:00 Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai threatens traditional rulers with sanctions

Kaduna crisis: El-Rufai threatens traditional rulers with sanctions

- Governor El-Rufai has threatened to sanction traditional leaders in the state- El-Rufai said the state will enforce the various existing laws that impose costs

Most Watched Movies

cron