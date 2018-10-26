Second term ticket: History’ll judge Ambode kindly — Gov Bagudu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

lagos—GOVERNOR Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, yesterday, said though, his Lagos State counterpart, Akinwumi Ambode would not return to office next dispensation, but history will judge him kindly.

Bagudu, was however, quick to add that one of the reasons Ambode was denied the second term ticket was probably he stepped on some powerful toes.

AMBODE

He said this at the closing ceremony of the 18th National Women Conference, organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in Lagos.

His words: “My friend Ambode doesn’t like to be praised; he is a very private person and I always see a reflection of him in me that how does private people function in all our public work in politics but gratefully he has done a lot for Lagos. He has continued in the tradition and understandably, he might have offended some powerful people.

“I have done so, many others before us have done so too, but he (Ambode) has demonstrated grace and being the believers that we are, we believe that history will judge him kindly. He holds no grudge against anybody. He has assured me and he loves the people of Lagos State and he is committed to their will.

“Ambode and I have worked in farms in Kebbi State and without Ambode, there wouldn’t have been Lake Rice and the significance of Lake Rice is that it encouraged a revival in the ‘we can do spirit’.

Earlier, Ambode said the Lake Rice initiative had significantly impacted on the economic fortunes of not only Lagos and Kebbi States but also the entire nation, saying Bagudu also deserved commendation for the success of the partnership.