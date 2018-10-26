Second term ticket: History’ll judge Ambode kindly — Gov Bagudu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo
lagos—GOVERNOR Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, yesterday, said though, his Lagos State counterpart, Akinwumi Ambode would not return to office next dispensation, but history will judge him kindly.
Bagudu, was however, quick to add that one of the reasons Ambode was denied the second term ticket was probably he stepped on some powerful toes.
He said this at the closing ceremony of the 18th National Women Conference, organised by Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, in Lagos.
His words: “My friend Ambode doesn’t like to be praised; he is a very private person and I always see a reflection of him in me that how does private people function in all our public work in politics but gratefully he has done a lot for Lagos. He has continued in the tradition and understandably, he might have offended some powerful people.
Expand coverage of NHIS now, NMA tells FG
“I have done so, many others before us have done so too, but he (Ambode) has demonstrated grace and being the believers that we are, we believe that history will judge him kindly. He holds no grudge against anybody. He has assured me and he loves the people of Lagos State and he is committed to their will.
“Ambode and I have worked in farms in Kebbi State and without Ambode, there wouldn’t have been Lake Rice and the significance of Lake Rice is that it encouraged a revival in the ‘we can do spirit’.
Earlier, Ambode said the Lake Rice initiative had significantly impacted on the economic fortunes of not only Lagos and Kebbi States but also the entire nation, saying Bagudu also deserved commendation for the success of the partnership.
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ignore insults, falsehood from people, Atiku tells supporters
By Nwafor Sunday The candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sunday advised his supporters to ignore those peddling false rumor about him
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
Chelsea FC’s assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association (FA) in England on Monday. This was after his exuberant celebrations
Air Force destroys Boko Haram logistics base, vehicles in Borno
By Joseph ErunkeABUJA-THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF,Thursday morning, said its Air Task Force,ATF, of Operation Lafiya Dole,last Tuesday,destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics base, along with
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu sighted in Israel
Alleged Photo and video of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has surfaced showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel. Nnamdi
No southeast leader is against my VP nomination - Peter Obi
- Peter Obi says that no south east leader is against his vice presidency nomination- The former governor insists he enjoys the support of the
Post Your Comment below: >>