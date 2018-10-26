Lagos CP frowns at gang wars, cult activities sponsored by politicians

By Esther Onyegbula
LAGOS—THE Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgar, yesterday, vowed not to condone gang wars and cult related activities sponsored by politicians in the state.
He said this at a Town Hall Security Summit themed: ‘Towards a violent free 2018 elections’, held at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.
Edgar said: “The Command cannot allow cult groups to hold sway, hoping they will receive patronage from politicians. Lagos is a cosmopolitan state and an elite environment, so there is no room for thuggery here.”
“I am calling on politicians to abide by the rules. INEC has made it clear that no form of campaign, either for Presidency or National Assembly, is allowed until November 18, 2018 , while that of governorship will commence on December 2, 2018. Political activities will not commence under any guise before the scheduled dates.
2019: Group wants party candidates to address electorate on housing agenda
“Politicians should not go to public places and give money out. I am also advising that they should not give money out, because most of the troubles and killings that come up are usually because of money sharing.”
It is the fight over that money that usually leads to the loss of life. It doesn’t make any sense if a politician’s good gestures would lead to the loss of lives.”
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
VIDEO: Naomi Oluwaseyi, Ooni Of Ife's New Queen, In 'Spiritual Action'
Since late Thursday night, the media has been agog with news of the announcement of Naomi Silekunola Oluwaseyi as the new queen of Ooni of
Senator Dino Melaye all shades of handsome in new photos
Senator Dino Melaye shared these photos of himself rocking two different outfits. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content,
Muslim group condemns Fayemi's new appointments
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Okowa mourns former CJN, Kutigi
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
CBN injects $337m, CNY53m into Inter-Bank Forex Market
In another round of intervention, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, injected over 337 million dollars in the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market. NairaThe
Buhari: You May Choose To Leave Nigeria If You Have Another Country
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians who felt that they have another country outside Nigeria may choose to go. In a statement issued by his
Post Your Comment below: >>