Vote for Buhari to return power to South-West in 2023 — Fashola

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, urged the people of South West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections to guarantee a return of power to the region in 2023.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola; and Minister of Water Resources, Egnr Sulaiman Adamu were at the Town Hall Meeting on Infrastructure which held at the Emeritus Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi Multi Purpose Hall, University College Hospital, Ibadan.

While reeling out the numerous achievements of President Buhari since he assumed office in 2015, Fashola said the throes of hunger the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had experienced was responsible for the way they are fighting tooth and nail to come back to power.

This came just as the minister alleged that the National Assembly had served as a stumbling block to some of the remarkable progress that would have been recorded in the country.

During question and answer session at the town hall meeting, Senator Fatai Buhari and Prince Akeem Adeyemi, had asked Fashola to ensure the completion of some roads in Oyo especially at Ogbomoso axis, he said the ‘amputee budget’ that the National Assembly sent back to the executive did not give room for the execution of many developmental projects.

Giving statistics of the performance of Buhari administration through his ministry, Fashola said: “As you choose a new president next year, ask yourself who has more concern for infrastructure? Let them tell you what they did when they were there for 16 years. Choose who is a better manager of your resources. There is no state in Nigeria where we have not built at least one road.

“What they could generate was 250 megawatts per year and we have been generating average of 1,000 megawatts making 3,000 megawatts for the three years we have spent.

“On the Lagos, Benin-Ore road, ask how many professors we have lost on that road. If you want to stay behind, we want to move forward. The infrastructure decay we are trying to fix, who and when did it start? Who should you trust between someone who accomplished more with less resources and someone who achieved less with more resources.”

Amaechi, who reeled out his ministry’s achievement, said: “If they ask you to vote for them, tell them to come and stay in Ibadan and sleep. See what we have done in the South West. We are ready to compare with what the PDP did in 16 years.”

In his own welcome address, Governor Abiola Ajimobi said his administration had focused on peace and security, infrastructure, agriculture and human capital development.