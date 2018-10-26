Woman abandons baby in Akure street

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A day old baby girl was, yesterday, rescued by a security guard in Ayedun Street, Akure, Ondo State, who said he saw a young woman at the spot at about 4.30a.m., but didn’t know she was abandoning the baby.

He said: “I saw a woman there at about 4.30a.m., but thought she was only passing by. I did not know what she was doing there.”

(

2 die, as car laden with scooped fuel explodes in Aba

A resident in the neighbourhood, Stella Alabi, said the cry of the newborn baby attracted passers-by, adding that the baby was naked when she was found.