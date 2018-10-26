Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Woman abandons baby in Akure street



By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A day old baby girl was, yesterday, rescued by a security guard in Ayedun Street, Akure, Ondo State, who said he saw a young woman at the spot at about 4.30a.m., but didn’t know she was abandoning the baby.

He said: “I saw a woman there at about 4.30a.m., but thought she was only passing by. I did not know what she was doing there.”

(

2 die, as car laden with scooped fuel explodes in Aba

A resident in the neighbourhood, Stella Alabi, said the cry of the newborn baby attracted passers-by, adding that the baby was naked when she was found.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 01:27:00 Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 01:57:00 Ambode's aide dismisses rumours of impeachment threats

Ambode's aide dismisses rumours of impeachment threats

- A source close to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has dismissed the rumours of impeachment threats - The source said the governor has consistently preaching a

0 News 24/10/2018 14:41:00 I did not pledge support to Ihedioha, I don’t have a Twitter account – Stanley Amuchie

I did not pledge support to Ihedioha, I don’t have a Twitter account – Stanley Amuchie

Frontline Imo State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Sir Stanley Amuchie, has denied post emanating from a Twitter

0 News 25/10/2018 01:08:00 Nigerian Air Force destroys Boko Haram logistics base in northern Borno

Nigerian Air Force destroys Boko Haram logistics base in northern Borno

- The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole continues to decimate Boko Haram terrorists - The ATF neutralised destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists

0 News 25/10/2018 19:16:00 Sports: A year after LeBron, you could get tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game for $2

Sports: A year after LeBron, you could get tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game for $2

The cheapest ticket to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers game Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets was just $2, according to a screenshot of one ticket

0 News 25/10/2018 03:00:00 Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

Politics: Medicaid enrollment didn't grow in 2018 for the first time in a decade — and it's thanks to the booming US economy

For the first time in a decade, Medicaid enrollment did not grow in 2018. According to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, enrollment fell

0 News 25/10/2018 05:24:00 FIFA Ranking: Nigeria move up by 4 spots, now placed 44th

FIFA Ranking: Nigeria move up by 4 spots, now placed 44th

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have moved up by four spots to the 44th in the world in the October FIFA -Coca Cola Ranking Kelechi Iheanacho of

Most Watched Movies

cron