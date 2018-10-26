Fayose’s family, friends disappointed as ex governor fails to meet bail conditions, remains in EFCC custody

- Ex governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, has failed to perfect the conditions for his bail, and is still in EFCC custody

- According to a source, one of the bail conditions, which is the verification of the N50 million bond, has not yet been fulfilled

- Some of Fayose’s family members, political associates and aides, were seen leaving the court premises disappointed on Thursday, October 25

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, is yet to regain his freedom, over 24 hours after he was granted bail by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to Leadership, the former governor has not yet perfected the conditions for his bail.

A court official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said one of the bail conditions, which is the verification of the N50 million bond, had not yet been fulfilled.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that nine days after he submitted himself to the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and after he exited as the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was granted bail.

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, where he is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on money laundering charges, among others, granted the former governor bail in the sum of N50m. He was also asked to submit his international passport to the court

As at 4pm on Thursday, October 25, however, some of Fayose’s family members, political associates and aides, including his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, were seen leaving the court premises disappointed.

They had arrived the premises as early as 9am, in the hopes that Fayose’s bail conditions would be perfected by his lawyer.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, debunked report in the media that his principal, who is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, had confessed.

Olayinka, who released his statement after a report in some sections of the media that the former governor had confessed to the N1.3bn fraud allegation against him, said this was a plot by the anti-graft agency to ruin Fayose's image.

Source: Legit.ng