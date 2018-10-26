Fayose’s family, friends disappointed as ex governor fails to meet bail conditions, remains in EFCC custody

- Ex governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, has failed to perfect the conditions for his bail, and is still in EFCC custody
- According to a source, one of the bail conditions, which is the verification of the N50 million bond, has not yet been fulfilled
- Some of Fayose’s family members, political associates and aides, were seen leaving the court premises disappointed on Thursday, October 25
The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, is yet to regain his freedom, over 24 hours after he was granted bail by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos.
According to Leadership, the former governor has not yet perfected the conditions for his bail.
READ ALSO: Man who climbed mast, undergoing psychiatric evaluation - Adamawa Police
A court official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said one of the bail conditions, which is the verification of the N50 million bond, had not yet been fulfilled.
Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that nine days after he submitted himself to the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and after he exited as the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, was granted bail.
The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, where he is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on money laundering charges, among others, granted the former governor bail in the sum of N50m. He was also asked to submit his international passport to the court
As at 4pm on Thursday, October 25, however, some of Fayose’s family members, political associates and aides, including his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, were seen leaving the court premises disappointed.
They had arrived the premises as early as 9am, in the hopes that Fayose’s bail conditions would be perfected by his lawyer.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, debunked report in the media that his principal, who is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, had confessed.
Olayinka, who released his statement after a report in some sections of the media that the former governor had confessed to the N1.3bn fraud allegation against him, said this was a plot by the anti-graft agency to ruin Fayose's image.
Big names on Buhari's anti-corruption list - on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
We’ll stop moves to remove Oshiomhole —Omo-Agege
By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South ASABA—SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, yesterday, declared that nobody would remove Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman
Lifestyle: Amy Schumer announces she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child through friend's Instagram story
News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced Amy Schumer's pregnancy on Instagram on Monday. The baby will be Schumer and her husband Chris
Young female mechanics who shuttle between work and school greatly impress Nigerians (video)
In most African countries, people complain about the absence of jobs while others have made do with opportunities available to them.A number of people frown
Again, Momoh challenges Alimikhena to debate
SENATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo North Senatorial District, Mr. Momoh Abubakar has again challenged the incumbent Senator representing the area
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for 3 weeks and will miss El Clasico, Inter Milan Champions League encounters
- Lionel Messi to miss Spanish League encounter against Real Madrid at Camp Nou- He suffered a terrible arm injury in Barcelona's 4-2 win over
Ronaldo celebrates landmark goal but Juventus perfect run broken
Cristiano Ronaldo scored but wasteful Juventus had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate at home to Genoa to end the Italian champions’ perfect start to
Post Your Comment below: >>