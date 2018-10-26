I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari declares, gives reason

- President Muhammadu Buhari is disappointed in the Nigeria press

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian press, saying he is disappointed in the latter.

According to the president, the media did not give his administration the credit for the agricultural revolution that is currently going on in the country, Punch reports.

Legit.ng gathers that Buhari made his position known when he hosted some young political appointees to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the evening of Wednesday, October 25.

The president said: “I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press. They didn’t give this government the credit of the “Go back to the land” programme. We have cut down the importation of rice by at least 90 per cent."

He said white collar jobs were being abandoned by Nigerians, who now embraced farming. According to him, food security has been achieved under the present administration.

President Buhari noted the achievement of the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who he said was appointed based on his antecedents.

He said: “Ogbeh went to a bank, borrowed money and invested in agriculture. He suffered but eventually, he paid the money.

“There was no power and they said they spent $16bn on power. Where is it (power)?” the President asked."

