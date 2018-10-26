Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari declares, gives reason



- President Muhammadu Buhari is disappointed in the Nigeria press

- Buhari expressed his dissatisfaction with the media on Wednesday, October 25

- He says the media did not give his administration the credit for its achievements in the agricultural sector

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian press, saying he is disappointed in the latter.

According to the president, the media did not give his administration the credit for the agricultural revolution that is currently going on in the country, Punch reports.

READ ALSO: Why restructuring Nigeria troubles me - Emir Sanusi

Legit.ng gathers that Buhari made his position known when he hosted some young political appointees to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the evening of Wednesday, October 25.

The president said: “I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press. They didn’t give this government the credit of the “Go back to the land” programme. We have cut down the importation of rice by at least 90 per cent."

He said white collar jobs were being abandoned by Nigerians, who now embraced farming. According to him, food security has been achieved under the present administration.

President Buhari noted the achievement of the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who he said was appointed based on his antecedents.

He said: “Ogbeh went to a bank, borrowed money and invested in agriculture. He suffered but eventually, he paid the money.

“There was no power and they said they spent $16bn on power. Where is it (power)?” the President asked."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, the social media aide to the president, Lauretta Onochie, listed 64 achievements of the president in the agricultural sector.

Recall that the federal government was charged by the organisation to list its visible achievements since the APC took the mantle of leadership in 2015.

Onochie took to her Facebook page on Thursday, October 11, to list the achievements, which included the initiation of Home Grown Feeding Programme by the president.

She said the programme was designed to put an end to importation and market monopoly of farm produce that could be grown in Nigeria.

Election 2019: President Buhari Proves He is Fit to Run in 2019 | on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 01:27:00 Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 18:13:00 Michael Phelps did an ab workout with his 2-year-old son boomer

Michael Phelps did an ab workout with his 2-year-old son boomer

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 21/10/2018 08:56:00 Anthony Martial finally opens up on his relationship with Man United boss Mourinho after Chelsea brace

Anthony Martial finally opens up on his relationship with Man United boss Mourinho after Chelsea brace

- Anthony Martial has dismissed existence of any rift with Jose Mourinho- The Frenchman stated he enjoys a cordial relationship with his manager- Earlier in

0 News 25/10/2018 07:42:00 EFCC begins manhunt for fleeing defendant involved in $8.4m fraud

EFCC begins manhunt for fleeing defendant involved in $8.4m fraud

- EFCC said it has commenced a manhunt on a fleeing defendant - The defendant was said to have jumped an administrative bail granted by

0 News 22/10/2018 07:51:00 'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose

'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has explained his presence in court on Monday during the commencement of the court trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor

0 News 24/10/2018 02:00:00 Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse

Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse

By Monsuru OlowoopejoLAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, ordered the Private Support Partnership, PSP, operators to immediately commence door-to-door waste collection and evacuation across the state.

0 News 22/10/2018 03:14:00 Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint

Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint

By Monsuru Olowoopejo LAGOS—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed former General Manager of the State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Ola Oresanya, to assist the

Most Watched Movies

cron