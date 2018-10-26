I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press - Buhari declares, gives reason

- President Muhammadu Buhari is disappointed in the Nigeria press
- Buhari expressed his dissatisfaction with the media on Wednesday, October 25
- He says the media did not give his administration the credit for its achievements in the agricultural sector
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Nigerian press, saying he is disappointed in the latter.
According to the president, the media did not give his administration the credit for the agricultural revolution that is currently going on in the country, Punch reports.
READ ALSO: Why restructuring Nigeria troubles me - Emir Sanusi
Legit.ng gathers that Buhari made his position known when he hosted some young political appointees to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the evening of Wednesday, October 25.
The president said: “I’m very disappointed in the Nigerian press. They didn’t give this government the credit of the “Go back to the land” programme. We have cut down the importation of rice by at least 90 per cent."
He said white collar jobs were being abandoned by Nigerians, who now embraced farming. According to him, food security has been achieved under the present administration.
President Buhari noted the achievement of the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who he said was appointed based on his antecedents.
He said: “Ogbeh went to a bank, borrowed money and invested in agriculture. He suffered but eventually, he paid the money.
“There was no power and they said they spent $16bn on power. Where is it (power)?” the President asked."
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari by Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, the social media aide to the president, Lauretta Onochie, listed 64 achievements of the president in the agricultural sector.
Recall that the federal government was charged by the organisation to list its visible achievements since the APC took the mantle of leadership in 2015.
Onochie took to her Facebook page on Thursday, October 11, to list the achievements, which included the initiation of Home Grown Feeding Programme by the president.
She said the programme was designed to put an end to importation and market monopoly of farm produce that could be grown in Nigeria.
Election 2019: President Buhari Proves He is Fit to Run in 2019 | on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Michael Phelps did an ab workout with his 2-year-old son boomer
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Anthony Martial finally opens up on his relationship with Man United boss Mourinho after Chelsea brace
- Anthony Martial has dismissed existence of any rift with Jose Mourinho- The Frenchman stated he enjoys a cordial relationship with his manager- Earlier in
EFCC begins manhunt for fleeing defendant involved in $8.4m fraud
- EFCC said it has commenced a manhunt on a fleeing defendant - The defendant was said to have jumped an administrative bail granted by
'He Stood By Me In Time Of Trouble' — Fani-Kayode Explains Presence In Court With Fayose
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has explained his presence in court on Monday during the commencement of the court trial of Ayodele Fayose, Governor
Lagos govt orders PSP operators to commence door-to-door collection of refuse
By Monsuru OlowoopejoLAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, ordered the Private Support Partnership, PSP, operators to immediately commence door-to-door waste collection and evacuation across the state.
Ambode appoints ex-LAWMA boss to design PSP blueprint
By Monsuru Olowoopejo LAGOS—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has appointed former General Manager of the State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Ola Oresanya, to assist the
Post Your Comment below: >>