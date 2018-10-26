Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage



When a story trends, it is only normal for celebrities to react differently just like Daddy Freeze who has expressed his own thoughts on Wizkid's latest video, 'Fever' featuring Tiwa Savage.

The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 25, 2018, where he expressed his pleasure over the video. According to him, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid showed professionalism in the making of the video.

"I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece," he wrote.

 

Daddy Freeze is the latest celebrity to come out openly to talk about the most talked about Nigerian musical video at the moment. Recall Toke Makinwa also shared her own thoughts of the video about a day ago.

Daddy Freeze warns Christians to stop tithing or face curseplay

'Stop tithing or face curse' - Freeze warns

(informationng.)


ALSO READ: 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video feat Tiwa Savage

Toke Makinwa reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage

Toke Makinwaplay

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Just like everyone who has been reacting to Wizkid's new video for his latest single 'Fever,' Toke Makinwa has her own thoughts about the trending video. Trust Toke Makinwa to always give a different and cool vibe to any gist as she took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, where she gave her own view of the video.

"After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance        I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones #Fever," she tweeted.

Toke Makinwaplay

Toke Makinwa

(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)

 

Toke Makinwa isn't the only one who took to Twitter to react over the video where Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had countless intense romantic moments. Nigerians in their numbers went wild the moment the video was released on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9027763&type=article&ctxId=4888&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Daddy+Freeze+reacts+to+Wizkid%27s+video+featuring+Tiwa+Savage&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fcelebrities%2Fdaddy-freeze-reacts-to-wizkids-video-featuring-tiwa-savage-id9027763.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 01:27:00 Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/10/2018 13:19:00 Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari

Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari

Young Political Appointees and Volunteers met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja yesterday. President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff

0 News 21/10/2018 12:45:00 APC exit: Kaduna youths protest against Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

APC exit: Kaduna youths protest against Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna

- Reactions continue to trail Senator Shehu Sani's exit from the APC- Some youths in Kaduna state have taken to the streets to express their

0 News 25/10/2018 07:04:00 FG will not restrain activities of organised labour – Ngige

FG will not restrain activities of organised labour – Ngige

The Federal Government says it will not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue.NgigeDr Chris

0 News 24/10/2018 22:47:00 Politics: Trump's iPhone reportedly being tapped by Chinese spies and is being used to influence his business associates

Politics: Trump's iPhone reportedly being tapped by Chinese spies and is being used to influence his business associates

Frustrated current and former US officials warned that President Donald Trump's personal Apple iPhone is being monitored by Chinese spies, according to The New York

0 News 22/10/2018 02:04:00 APGA working to take over S-East region, says Araraume

APGA working to take over S-East region, says Araraume

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the Imo state governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, yesterday

0 News 19/10/2018 23:51:00 The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement

The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement

By Morenike Taire The Southwestern town of Ota is famous primarily for two things: farming and witchcraft. For its Yoruba neighbours, the witchcraft is the most

Most Watched Movies

cron