Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage

When a story trends, it is only normal for celebrities to react differently just like Daddy Freeze who has expressed his own thoughts on Wizkid's latest video, 'Fever' featuring Tiwa Savage.
The On-Air personality took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 25, 2018, where he expressed his pleasure over the video. According to him, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid showed professionalism in the making of the video.
"I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece," he wrote.
Daddy Freeze is the latest celebrity to come out openly to talk about the most talked about Nigerian musical video at the moment. Recall Toke Makinwa also shared her own thoughts of the video about a day ago.
'Stop tithing or face curse' - Freeze warns(informationng.)
ALSO READ: 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video feat Tiwa Savage
Toke Makinwa reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage
Toke Makinwa(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Just like everyone who has been reacting to Wizkid's new video for his latest single 'Fever,' Toke Makinwa has her own thoughts about the trending video. Trust Toke Makinwa to always give a different and cool vibe to any gist as she took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, where she gave her own view of the video.
"After watching the fever video, I’m looking for romance I just want to hexperience chemistry, physics, and biology at ones #Fever," she tweeted.
Toke Makinwa(Instagram/TokeMakinwa)
Toke Makinwa isn't the only one who took to Twitter to react over the video where Tiwa Savage and Wizkid had countless intense romantic moments. Nigerians in their numbers went wild the moment the video was released on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Photos: Young political appointees meet Buhari
Young Political Appointees and Volunteers met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja yesterday. President Buhari with SGF Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff
APC exit: Kaduna youths protest against Governor El-Rufai in Kaduna
- Reactions continue to trail Senator Shehu Sani's exit from the APC- Some youths in Kaduna state have taken to the streets to express their
FG will not restrain activities of organised labour – Ngige
The Federal Government says it will not restrain the activities of organised labour in the country but will continue to engage them in dialogue.NgigeDr Chris
Politics: Trump's iPhone reportedly being tapped by Chinese spies and is being used to influence his business associates
Frustrated current and former US officials warned that President Donald Trump's personal Apple iPhone is being monitored by Chinese spies, according to The New York
APGA working to take over S-East region, says Araraume
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, the Imo state governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, yesterday
The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement
By Morenike Taire The Southwestern town of Ota is famous primarily for two things: farming and witchcraft. For its Yoruba neighbours, the witchcraft is the most
Post Your Comment below: >>