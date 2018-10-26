APO: Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima




On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of Japan and met Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia. The visit was conducted as part of their social studies.

The children belong to the Press Club of the organization and are dubbed “Junior Journalists”. They asked the Ambassador questions such as the work of the Embassy, the education in Japan, among others, and Mr. Sobashima answered each of the questions.

When asked for the advice for their future, Ambassador Sobashima responded to the children that their efforts should be rewarded and encouraged them to make efforts in their respective endeavors.

