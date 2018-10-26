APO: Child Outreach Visited Ambassador Sobashima

Download logo
On Thursday 11 October 2018, 19 children led by 4 adults of “Child Outreach”, an NGO which supports child development visited the Embassy of Japan and met Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia. The visit was conducted as part of their social studies.
The children belong to the Press Club of the organization and are dubbed “Junior Journalists”. They asked the Ambassador questions such as the work of the Embassy, the education in Japan, among others, and Mr. Sobashima answered each of the questions.
When asked for the advice for their future, Ambassador Sobashima responded to the children that their efforts should be rewarded and encouraged them to make efforts in their respective endeavors.
Related Articles
Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state
The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.
Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies
The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his
Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS
Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Cross River central vow to vote against APC, PDP in 2019
- Leaders from five communities in Cross River central senatorial district accuse the PDP and APC of marginalising them- Chief Victor Oyama, a community leader
Mutterings over Egba’s defection to PDP persist in Bayelsa
By Emmanuel Aziken THE defection of three-time Commissioner of Information in Bayelsa State, Chief Nathan Egba, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic
Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth
Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of
Why Benue people are opposed to Buhari’s re-election – Ortom
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has said that the people of the state had nothing against Fulani people as it was being insinuated by people
Angry Neymar storms out of the pitch as he ignores teammates (photos)
- Neymar ignored his teammates on Wednesday night after his side's tie against Napoli- He was furious with the draw his club were forced to
Sports: A top NFL prospect has used Twitter since his freshman year of high school as motivation to achieve his No. 1 goal — help his mom retire
In ninth grade, Jachai Polite made his Twitter handle @RetireMoms to reflect his goal of helping his mother quit her two jobs. Now, in
Post Your Comment below: >>