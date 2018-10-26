Fathia Balogun shares encounter with young man who wants to be her boyfriend

Age is only a number as Faithia Balogun shares an interesting story of a young man who is trying to woo her despite their age difference.

The veteran actress shared her encounter with the mysterious young man on her Instagram page on Friday, October 26, 2019. According to even though she told the man her second son is about to get into the university and that she has a man, the young man has remained optimistic.

"I met one young man who is around 30 years here in US. He asked for my name and number. He asked I show him my IG page. He wants a relationship. I told him, my second child is on his way to university already and I have a man already. He said I lied with my age. I collected his number and insist that I won't give him mine.

"I couldn't stop laughing all through the trip back home. I won't call him but I truly like how self-assured he came across, smart, full of life, optimistic and I need not say how handsome he is. I thought about him more than once, had to delete his number. The young men out there are not playing. This is more than STEWWWW," she wrote.

Fathia Balogun turns 50

Fathia Balogun might be aging beautifully but it still goes to show that her beauty still brings all the boys to the yard. Guys, it looks like our celebrities are getting comfortable with showing off their crushes online. Recall a few weeks ago, Mercy Aigbe shared a screenshot of a private conversation with a secret admirer.

Mysterious man begs to date Mercy Aigbe on Instagram

Mercy Aigbe

Wonders they say will never end as a mysterious man has professed his undying love for Mercy Aigbe on Instagram . Apparently disturbed by the message, Mercy Aigbe took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 19, 2018, where she posted a screenshot of the message she received from the mysterious man simply identified as "Mr Paul."

"Guys so as I sit waiting patiently for more @mag_divas customers at my store, I decided to quickly check my DM and lo and behold I came across this message ........ pls I need your advise what reply should I give this person #funnydms," she captioned the photo.

Mercy Aigbe

As hilarious as this may sound, but it is kind of disturbing when mysterious people send DMs on social media declaring love for people they don't know personally or have even met physically.

Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe's gorgeous photos on Instagram might have been the main reason for her crush's sleepless nights. However, we wonder if this is the first time Mercy Aigbe will be getting unsolicited messages on social media.