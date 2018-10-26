ASUU accuses LASU of admission racketeering

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in Lagos State University have accused the institution of admission racketeering.

In a memo to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the union on Thursday, October 25, 2018, alleged that the admission process was being done in “secrecy and arbitrariness’’.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the memo with reference No. ASUU/LASU/GS/16/342, signed by the union’s Secretary, Dr Tony Dansu and the Assistant Secretary, Dr Adeolu Oyekan, alleged that the admission process under the current vice-chancellor was “becoming increasingly opaque’’.

ALSO READ: 5 most underrated courses in Nigerian Universities

play Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the vice-chancellor of the Lagos State University. (National Daily)

“The union got reliable information that when the first batch of the applicants was selected, Heads of Departments were invited to ratify a list of admitted students and permitted to add one qualified candidate of their choice.

“Since then, what qualified others that were admitted remained unknown to many in the university.

“There have been several reports of applicants, who scored below what was considered to be the cut-off points on the first list sent to the departments, showing up as having been admitted,’’

How we admist is not ASUU's business- LASU

However, the Lagos State University's spokesperson, Ademola Adekoya has reportedly said the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has no business with how students are admitted in the school.

In a telephone interview with the Cable, Adekoya denied the admission racketeering allegation saying there's no secrecy in LASU's admission process.