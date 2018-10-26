Lifestyle: A man who received a stem-cell transplant for multiple sclerosis can walk and dance again after suffering from the disease for a decade

- A man in England with multiple sclerosis can walk and dance for the first time in 10 years after receiving a stem cell transplant for the disease.
- Roy Palmer spent the last decade in a wheelchair without any feeling in his legs.
- He decided to undergo a procedure known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) after seeing the results from a television program.
- Two days after receiving treatment, Palmer regained feelings in his legs.
- HSCT is still considered to be experimental and can result in side-effects, such as infections and infertility, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
A man from Gloucester, England, can walk and dance for the first time in 10 years after receiving a revolutionary stem cell transplant for his multiple sclerosis, CBS News reported Wednesday.
Roy Palmer, a 49-year old man who relied on a wheelchair, opted to undergo the treatment known as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), after watching a BBC program that showed the results of the treatment.
Palmer reportedly regained feeling in his legs, two days after receiving the treatment.
HSCT treatment, which uses stem cells to "reboot" the immune system, is still considered to be risky by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The treatment, which is reportedly still in its experimental stages and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, may result in long term side-effects, such as infections and infertility.
Multiple sclerosis is a disorder where the bodily systems that are supposed to keep people healthy mistakenly attack the protective covering of nerves. This results in damage to the communication between the spinal cord and brain, according to Healthline.com. In severe cases like Palmer's, the disease can result in paralysis, vision loss, and lessened brain functions.
"They take the stem cells out of your body," Palmer said to the BBC. "They give you chemotherapy to kill the rest of your immune system."
There are around 2.3 million people living with multiple sclerosis around the world, Healthline reported. Researchers have yet to identify the cause of the disease.
