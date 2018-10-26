10 side businesses you can start while working a full-time job

Have you been looking for other ways to make more money because your full-time job is not rewarding enough? Then, having a side business that will not disturb your 9-5 job is what you need.

Starting a part-time or side business can go a long way to increase your earnings and thus help you achieve your financial goals .

Here are 10 side business ideas you can start to grow your income.

1. Start a blog

Blogging is still very lucrative (Money Home Blog)

Lots of people are still making money from blogging. You can also make cash from this business idea if you push out valuable contents for your audience. You can centre your content around lifestyle, travel, tourism, fashion and entertainment.

Your blog will grow fast if you create interesting content your audience can relate to.

2. Instagram marketing

You can make lots of money on Insagram (Influencer Marketing Hub)

Apart from gaining followers and getting likes and comments on your Instagram account, you can turn this social media app into a money-making tool.

How do you do this? The first thing you need to do is attract lots of followers. Business brands always look for accounts that have a strong and loyal followership.

Fill the right information in your bio with your contact information, what you mostly post about and where you come from. Make it easy for people to find you by adding some keywords and also hashtags. And make sure you post regularly.

3. Local business consulting

If you have gained some knowledge, skills and experience bout a field or industry, don't waste these valuable qualities. Some people need this knowledge to grow their business. You can make money from expertise about a business by consulting for business establishment, help them with strategies and solution to their businesses and make extra income.

4. Social Media Manager

You can make money by managing social media accounts for businesses. (Digital Vidya)

Almost everybody and every business are on social media. If you have an amazing social following and create a personal brand for yourself, you can make money by being a social media manager for companies that want to have a heavy social media presence.

5. Photography

Make photography your passion and make extra cash (Woodstockmagazine)

Photography is a trend. Everybody with a smartphone is into it. But as a hustler, you can take it a bit further and make cash from it. If you are very good at taking pictures, learn it, it is not so difficult. Start with doing free shoots for family and friends. You might soon start making money as a photographer if you are passionate about it.

6. Online News Correspondence

If you still think you need a degree in journalism to become a new correspondent, you are on a long thing. Just learn about the basic elements of news writing and start contributing t the news contents of some online news platforms that may need your service. Some of these platforms compensate contributors based on ad revenue generated per article written.

7. Drive for Uber / Taxify

Uber and Taxfy (Thoughts by Teslim)

Driving for one of the two app-centric taxies in Nigeria is another major side hustle or business many people are into.

All you need to do is to get a car, register it with Uber or Taxify and start making passive money every day.

8. Freelance, proofreading and editing

Content platforms will always need freelancers, proof-readers and editors. You can be any of this for platforms that need these service. In fact, it is a convenient side business for those who are into it because it can always be done remotely.

9. Start a Youtube channel

Making youtube videos is lucrative, you can make extra cash from it. (Elconfidential)

The content you see and enjoy on Youtube over and over again was put up on the video platform by someone. You can also make money on Youtube if you can create value-driven, entertaining video content and grow your subscriber base.

10. Translation

Translating contents from one language to another is another great side hustle you will enjoy doing if you have a good story of another language. All it takes is your mastery of two or more languages and you are on your way to make making money.