Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS



Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).

The 33-year-old defender joined Rovaniemi Palloseura in the summer transfer window of 2017 one a one year deal.

He has put up impressive performances since his arrival Taiwo and has become a leading player on and off the pitch.

After renewing his contract RoPS Head Coach Toni Koskela stated that he has been delighted with Taiwo’s contribution to the team.

Taye Taiwoplay Taye Taiwo is still playing professional football (Rovaniemen Palloseura)

Koskela said, “Taye's experience and know-how play a huge role for the whole team and especially for our young players.

“He is very well liked and appreciated in the dress suitcase. The signing contract signed today gives our team an important continuity.”

Taiwo also revealed the reason why he decided to extend his stay at RoPs stating that they play good football.

Super Eaglesplay Taye Taiwo is no longer part of the Super Eagles team (Getty Images)

He said, “ RoPS wants to play good football, and it was important to me.

“We all work together. The whole team knows they trust me. That, of course, motivates and puts you into working double more.

“I've said all that Rovaniemi is very special.

Taye Taiwoplay The former Super Eagles left back is doing well in Finland (Rovaniemen Palloseura)

“I feel good about this and it is important just as well. Now even outside is absolutely incredible. It's a bit cold, but the field is green and the trees around are wholly white.”

The veteran Super Eagles left-back returns to action when Rovaniemi Palloseura takes on Ilves of Tampere in their next league game at the Central Square on Saturday, October 27.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9027477&type=article&ctxId=1487&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Former+Super+Eagles+defender+Taye+Taiwo+renews+contract+with+RoPS&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fsports%2Ffootball%2Ftaye-taiwo-happy-to-renew-with-rops-id9027477.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 01:27:00 Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

Politics: UN says Jamal Khashoggi murder was likely an 'extrajudicial killing' committed by the Saudi state

The United Nations on Thursday said journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder "bears all the hallmarks of an extrajudicial execution" committed by the Saudi state.

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

Politics: White House rejects New York Times report suggesting Trump's iPhone was tapped by Chinese spies

The White House flatly denied that President Donald Trump's cellphone was compromised after a New York Times report suggested Chinese spies were listening to his

0 News 26/10/2018 01:34:00 Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).The 33-year-old defender joined

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 14:59:00 Court summons Taraba APC gubernatorial candidate

Court summons Taraba APC gubernatorial candidate

By Femi BolajiJalingo – A Federal High Court in Jalingo has directed the issuance of summons of appearance to the gubernatorial candidate of the All

0 News 24/10/2018 05:06:00 Judge withdraws from court case challenging Imo APC governorship primary

Judge withdraws from court case challenging Imo APC governorship primary

- There is stalemate in the court case challenging the Imo APC governorship primary- The court has adjourned hearing in the case indefinitely- The decision

0 News 19/10/2018 04:59:00 Governors back Buhari for withholding Paris Club refund from states owing salaries

Governors back Buhari for withholding Paris Club refund from states owing salaries

- Governor Mohammed Abubakar says state governments are expected to use the Paris Club refund to solve issues of workers’ salaries - Abubakar explains that

0 News 19/10/2018 16:52:00 Date our village girls and face wrath of the gods - LG boss warns NAF personnel

Date our village girls and face wrath of the gods - LG boss warns NAF personnel

- Chairman of Agatu local government, has warned officers of Nigeria Airforce (NAF) to avoid illicit relationship with village girls - He said having illicit

0 News 25/10/2018 16:31:00 UEFA Europa League results

UEFA Europa League results

Results from the third round of group games in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday: BATE Borisov’s Belarusian defender Egor Filipenko (R) tackles Chelsea’s Croatian

0 News 19/10/2018 06:29:00 Sports: Mayweather attacks Canelo Álvarez on Instagram over failed drug tests, and says their fight was the 'easiest night' in his whole career

Sports: Mayweather attacks Canelo Álvarez on Instagram over failed drug tests, and says their fight was the 'easiest night' in his whole career

Floyd Mayweather has attacked his former opponent Saul "Canelo" Álvarez on social media. Mayweather referenced Álvarez's failed drug tests for trace elements of clenbuterol,

Most Watched Movies

cron