Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo renews contract with Finnish side RoPS

Former Super Eagles left-back Taye Taiwo has stated that he is happy to renew his contract with Finnish side Rovaniemi Palloseura (RoPS).
The 33-year-old defender joined Rovaniemi Palloseura in the summer transfer window of 2017 one a one year deal.
He has put up impressive performances since his arrival Taiwo and has become a leading player on and off the pitch.
After renewing his contract RoPS Head Coach Toni Koskela stated that he has been delighted with Taiwo’s contribution to the team.
Koskela said, “Taye's experience and know-how play a huge role for the whole team and especially for our young players.
“He is very well liked and appreciated in the dress suitcase. The signing contract signed today gives our team an important continuity.”
Taiwo also revealed the reason why he decided to extend his stay at RoPs stating that they play good football.
He said, “ RoPS wants to play good football, and it was important to me.
“We all work together. The whole team knows they trust me. That, of course, motivates and puts you into working double more.
“I've said all that Rovaniemi is very special.
“I feel good about this and it is important just as well. Now even outside is absolutely incredible. It's a bit cold, but the field is green and the trees around are wholly white.”
The veteran Super Eagles left-back returns to action when Rovaniemi Palloseura takes on Ilves of Tampere in their next league game at the Central Square on Saturday, October 27.
