2019: Atiku’s group to rally voters for PDP in 774 LGAs

The National Leadership of Intellectual Think Tank For Atiku (ITTA), a foremost campaign organisation has reiterated its commitment to rally support for the PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar in the 774 Local Government Areas.
Evang. Theophilus Ohuoba, National Chairman, ITTA, who made the pledge during a courtesy call on Chief Mrs Amina Titi Abubakar, at her Maitama residence in Abuja on Thursday said the group was already mobilizing for the poll.
Ohuoba said the essence of the visit was to congratulate and celebrate with her on the peaceful and transparent conduct of the PDP Presidential primaries which saw her husband Atiku emerge as presidential candidate.
The National Chairman said members of the group would work in all the wards nationwide to ensure Atiku’s victory as the President and commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019 general election.
Atiku pledges to revamp Nigerian economy, fight corruption – PDP
He lauded Titi for her unrelenting support for her husband which showed she was indeed a good wife and pillar behind the successful political carrier of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar .
Ohuoba also commended her motherly role among Nigerians irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation.
The national chairman enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for long life and good health for Atiku and his entire family and also reminded the Nation that a vote for “Atikuobi 2019” would be a vote for Economic growth and prosperity.
He said job creation for our teaming youth, Security of lives and Properties of Citizens would be guaranteed.
“Restructuring of Nigeria, unifying the nation by running an all-inclusive government, ensuring the rule of law prevails and the supremacy of the constitution, in effect is a vote to get Nigeria working again,” he said.
In her remark, Titi welcomed the National chairman and expressed her appreciation to ITTA for the visit.
She urged the group to work towards its vision for a better Nigeria.
Titi used the opportunity to thank ITTA for all the nationwide support it had galvanised towards the realisation of her husband’s ambition of assuming the office of the President in the 2019 Presidential election.
She further called for prayers for the peace and unity of the nation as the 2019 general elections approached.
ITTA is a national political campaign organisation working for the actualisation of the ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 Presidential election.
A party in turmoil, a vulnerable government and a confused presidency
Related Articles
We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the
Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation
Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful
- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies months after partner, Bambino's death
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Uwazurike urges Igbos to shun Nnamdi Kanu’s no election broadcast
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has urged Igbos to disregard the call for boycott of election by Nnamdi Kanu
Corruption remains a major problem in Nigeria - Osinbajo
- Professor Yemi Osinbajo noted that corruption remains a major problem in Nigeria- The vice president said corruption has stunted the country’s growth- He said
How use of hard drugs affects society — Anglican Bishop Olumakaiye
By Olayinka LatonaThe Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Rt Rev’d Humphrey Olumakaiye, has warned youths to desist from taking hard drugs as
Shareholders kick as Reps mandate SEC to take over Capital Oil
•By Peter Egwuatu & Emman OvuakporieTHE House of Representatives sub Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Thursday, mandated the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, to
7 thing you should really know about having sex in water
Underwater sex sounds pretty epic, right? I mean, there are so many hot, iconic movie scenes that involve sex in water, so…But yeah, water sex
Post Your Comment below: >>