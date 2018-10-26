Stop creating false sense of insecurity, AKSG tells APC

By Henry Ojelu
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC to stop creating what he called false sense of insecurity in the state.
Speaking in a telephone interview with our reporter, Udoh stated that the recent police invitation to the state Commissioner of Environment and some principal government officials over false claim of destruction of billboards was a plot to deploy federal might in the state.
He noted that it is regrettable that the Inspector General of Police would devote such time and attention to issue of billboard by inviting government officials to Abuja whereas nothing was heard from the IGP when a police station in the state was completely burnt.
PDP sinking, says Akpabio
Udoh said that what the APC-led federal government is doing in Akwa Ibom State, is a sad commentary for democracy just as he described the recent events in the state as acts of intimidation.
“What is happening in Akwa Ibom State today is a sad commentary for democracy. What is happening here is intimidation and harassment.”
The billboard issue is simply part of the campaign strategy of the APC to create insecurity in the state like they did in Ekiti State so that they can deploy federal might.
“They have been coming up with all kinds of scenario to try and paint a picture of insecurity in the state. A police station in the state was completely burnt down recently, the IG never paid attention to it. No special squad was sent there. But on the issue of billboard, a state commissioner and a local government chairman was invited to Abuja over issue of billboard. It is really very sad and we see this as an attempt to completely break down law and order in the state,” he said.
Udoh also reiterated the level of security in the state saying that the increasing investments coming into the state in the last three years is a testament that the state is safe for indigenes and businesses.
Clarifying the narration over the billboard issue, Udoh stated the decision of the state to removed the unapproved billboard was in the interest of the safety of the people
He also stated the billboard of President Muhammadu Buhari was never destroyed as reported in some quarters
Akwa Ibom: Drum beats for peaceful elections
