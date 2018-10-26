2 officers of NSCDC nabbed over pipleline vandalisation

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor
Two officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have been arrested by members of the Inspector General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum, Illegal Bunkering and Adulteration in Sagamu, Ogun State, for breaking into Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines to siphon oil.
Customs in Niger seize contraband goods worth N142m
The suspects, who were arrested with a civilian accomplice, were identified as Shofoluke Olusanya and Senior Inspector Adeniyi Elijah, while the civilian accomplice was identified as Joseph Ocher.
Security: NSCDC deploys personnel to govt schools in Yobe
They were reportedly arrested after members of the task force were alerted that vandals were breaking NNPC pipes at Mechanical village in Sagamu.
Vanguard learned that on receiving the information, the Sector Commander of the task force, SP Adetarami Adegbehin, promptly led his men to the site where they arrested the suspects with a vehicle loaded with PMS.
The suspects confessed later to be officers of NSCDC, officially assigned to guard NNPC pipelines in the area.
It was gathered that on interrogation, the suspects confessed that it was NNPC maintenance department that did not block an opening in their line from which product was leaking and they decided to help themselves with the products.
The civilian accomplice said the officers invited him and others, now at large, to help in conveying and selling the products on their behalf, adding that the officers were assigned to officially guard NNPC right of way.
Items recovered from them include one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition (double magazine), one Mazda with number plates FST 217 LND, loaded with 13 kegs of 50 litres, Golf 3 Volkswagen car with number plates FKJ 942 AP loaded with 20 kegs, Carina ‘E’ with number plates SMK 140 EY, loaded with 11 kegs of PMS and 55 kegs of PMS.
