Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Man who climbs Mast in Yola undergoing psychiatric test– Police



Yola – The Adamawa Police Command said on Thursday that the 25-year-old man, Lawan Faro, who climbed a 40 metres high Mast in Yola, is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

The man on the telecom mast

Faro mounted the mast on Wednesday to protest current hardship in the country and vowing to commit suicide.

“He has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric test to be carried on him in order to verify his mental status,” the Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar, said in Yola.

The man was persuaded by security operatives to climb down at about 8pm on Wednesday after hanging atop the mast for about eight hours.

Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back

Some of the onlookers had however accused Faro of being lazy, saying serious minded youths in the state are already set to reap from their investments on farming.

“We are celebrating bumper harvest in Adamawa not hardship; he is just playing politics or one of those lazy youths hoping to make quick money from politicians,” said Ibrahim Musa, a farmer.

He said such risky behaviour should not be encouraged.(NAN)

Group canvasses re-election of Senator Faseyi

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 03:12:00 We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the

0 News 26/10/2018 03:59:00 Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation

0 News 26/10/2018 04:06:00 Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 08:18:00 Gareth Bale scores stunning solo goal on his return to Real Madrid training

Gareth Bale scores stunning solo goal on his return to Real Madrid training

- Gareth Bale has been carrying a groin injury in recent weeks and missed Wales duty- The Welshman was among top stars during the Los

0 News 25/10/2018 17:45:00 Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parents

Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parents

You’re not likely to find new parents at the gym. Between the sleep deprivation and the diaper changes and the nonstop feedings, there isn’t much

0 News 23/10/2018 06:28:00 Check out Emmanuel Adebayor's car garage that contains £360,000 Rolls-Royce, £18,000 Can-Am Spyder and other automobiles (photos)

Check out Emmanuel Adebayor's car garage that contains £360,000 Rolls-Royce, £18,000 Can-Am Spyder and other automobiles (photos)

Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor is a Togolese professional football star who has gone to the zenith of his career as far as football is concerned in

0 News 22/10/2018 16:25:00 Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri plotting a surprise move for highly rated Argentina forward and it is not Higuain

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri plotting a surprise move for highly rated Argentina forward and it is not Higuain

- Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is set to add depth to his attack when the winter transfer window opens- He is eyeing a move for

0 News 19/10/2018 13:25:00 No problem if I don’t go to Spain – Hazard

No problem if I don’t go to Spain – Hazard

Eden Hazard insists he will be happy to end his career at Chelsea should his dream move to Real Madrid not materialise.HazardHazard has been instrumental

0 News 26/10/2018 04:45:00 Stop creating false sense of insecurity, AKSG tells APC

Stop creating false sense of insecurity, AKSG tells APC

By Henry OjeluThe Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Akwa Ibom State, Charles Udoh has asked the All Progressives Congress, APC to stop creating what he

Most Watched Movies

cron