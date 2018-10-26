Man who climbs Mast in Yola undergoing psychiatric test– Police

Yola – The Adamawa Police Command said on Thursday that the 25-year-old man, Lawan Faro, who climbed a 40 metres high Mast in Yola, is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.
Faro mounted the mast on Wednesday to protest current hardship in the country and vowing to commit suicide.
“He has been taken to a hospital for psychiatric test to be carried on him in order to verify his mental status,” the Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar, said in Yola.
The man was persuaded by security operatives to climb down at about 8pm on Wednesday after hanging atop the mast for about eight hours.
Some of the onlookers had however accused Faro of being lazy, saying serious minded youths in the state are already set to reap from their investments on farming.
“We are celebrating bumper harvest in Adamawa not hardship; he is just playing politics or one of those lazy youths hoping to make quick money from politicians,” said Ibrahim Musa, a farmer.
He said such risky behaviour should not be encouraged.(NAN)
