Kidnapped Kaduna traditional ruler killed by kidnappers

By Ben Agande

Kaduna-Kidnappers on Thursday killed a prominent Traditional ruler in Kaduna state, the Agwom Adara, Maiwada Raphael Galadima, after allegedly collecting ransom for his release.

Kidnap

The traditional ruler, the paramount Chief of the Adara people in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors.

The wife was released last Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

An official of the Adara Development Association(ADA) who confirmed the incidence on Friday said the leader was killed after his abductors collected ransom.

His corpse has been deposited at the St Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.

POWA President, Asta Idris, fetes IDPs in Edo, donates relief materials

It will be recalled that the paramount ruler was abducted on his way to his palace in Kachia after accompanying Governor Nasir el-Rufai to Kasuwan Magani to commiserate with the community over the bloody violence that claimed many lives last week,Thursday.

His convoy was intercepted by the bandits who killed his police orderly and four other palace guards before him and his wife were taken to the bush.

Repeated telephone calls to the police spokesman for confirmation went unanswered.