By Chinonso Alozie
OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the ongoing political battle between the coalition and Governor Rochas Okorocha was achieving it’s desired results.
Kanu’s disappearance, resurfacing prearranged by DSS – Uwazuruike
Ekechi who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, boasted that the group had succeeded in making it difficult for “Okorocha to install his preferred successor for 2019 governorship, Uche Nwosu.”
Breaking: over 10 Imo APGA guber aspirants protest in Owerri
His statement came at a time Okorocha’s loyalists led by the secretary general, ‘Southeast for President Muhammadu Buhari’,Mr. Charles Chalvon had threatened to dump the party should the APC fail to submit the name of Nwosu as the 2019 governorship candidate in the state.
Chalvon, among other things said: “We are pleading with the national chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole not to do anything that will end the existence of the party in this state. APC is Okorocha and Okorocha is APC. Some of us left PDP because of this kind of thing and now, it is happening in APC.”
Recall that an Abuja High Court had adjourned till further notice, the case of the Imo APC governorship ticket between Senator Hope Uzodimma and Uche Nwosu.
According to Ekechi, “We want the whole world to know that Imo people are not cowards and there are still men in Imo State. We have dragged Rochas to Sokoto; we have dragged him to Bauchi and to Daura.
“We have relocated him from Owerri. He doesn’t live in Owerri anymore. This is the victory I want people to see. Let us wait, which ever way it goes, Imo people can now decide whether they want anything connected to Rochas Okorocha directly or indirectly.”
Related Articles
We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the
Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation
Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful
- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
FG’s Energising Economies gives birth to three IPP projects
By Udeme Akpan THE Federal Government Energising Economies scheme has culminated in the completion of three Independent Power Projects, IPPs in Kano, Abia and Lagos states.
All hail Sapele Athletic Golf Club —Nigeria’s Oldest Golf Club
By SONNY OKPURHE SITUATED in the corner of Chichester Road in Sapele Delta state lays the course of the oldest golf club in Nigeria now known
House of Reps goes tough; orders probe of looters indicted in N60bn Nigerian Airways fraud
- The House of Reps is to probe individuals indicted in the looting of the defunct Nigerian Airways Ltd., to the tune of N60bn- The
Now it is time for us to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu – Fani-Kayode
By By Wale Akinola After mysteriously disappearing from Umuahia in Abia State in the wake of his confrontation with troops of the Nigerian Army, the leader of
Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches
As an advocate for the rights of underprivileged persons living with disabilities, Juremi foundation has carried out an outreach program aimed at giving out mobility
Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA
- Twelve farmers have been killed by some Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state- Also, 1,300 people were said to have been displaced by the
Post Your Comment below: >>