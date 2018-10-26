Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces



By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the ongoing political battle between the coalition and Governor Rochas Okorocha was achieving it’s desired results.

Kanu’s disappearance, resurfacing prearranged by DSS – Uwazuruike

Okorocha
Okorocha

Ekechi who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, boasted that the group had succeeded in making it difficult for “Okorocha to install his preferred successor for 2019 governorship, Uche Nwosu.”

Breaking: over 10 Imo APGA guber aspirants protest in Owerri

His statement came at a time  Okorocha’s loyalists  led by  the secretary general, ‘Southeast for President Muhammadu Buhari’,Mr. Charles Chalvon had threatened to dump the party should the APC fail to submit the name of Nwosu as the 2019 governorship candidate in the state.

Chalvon, among other things said: “We are pleading with the national chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole not to do anything that will end the existence of the party in this state. APC is Okorocha and Okorocha is APC. Some of us left PDP because of this kind of thing and now, it is happening in APC.”

Recall that an Abuja High Court had adjourned till further notice, the case of the Imo APC governorship ticket between Senator Hope Uzodimma and Uche Nwosu.

According to Ekechi, “We want the whole world to know that Imo people are not cowards  and  there are still men in Imo State. We have dragged Rochas to Sokoto; we have dragged him to Bauchi and to Daura.

“We have relocated him from Owerri. He doesn’t live in Owerri anymore. This is the victory I want people to see. Let us wait, which ever way it goes, Imo people can now decide whether they want anything connected to Rochas Okorocha directly or indirectly.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 03:12:00 We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the

0 News 26/10/2018 03:59:00 Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation

0 News 26/10/2018 04:06:00 Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 22:03:00 FG’s Energising Economies gives birth to three IPP projects

FG’s Energising Economies gives birth to three IPP projects

By Udeme Akpan THE Federal Government Energising Economies scheme has culminated in the completion of three Independent Power Projects, IPPs in Kano, Abia and Lagos states.

0 News 21/10/2018 11:28:00 All hail Sapele Athletic Golf Club —Nigeria’s Oldest Golf Club

All hail Sapele Athletic Golf Club —Nigeria’s Oldest Golf Club

By SONNY OKPURHE SITUATED in the corner of Chichester Road in Sapele Delta state lays the course of the oldest golf club in Nigeria now known

0 News 24/10/2018 13:49:00 House of Reps goes tough; orders probe of looters indicted in N60bn Nigerian Airways fraud

House of Reps goes tough; orders probe of looters indicted in N60bn Nigerian Airways fraud

- The House of Reps is to probe individuals indicted in the looting of the defunct Nigerian Airways Ltd., to the tune of N60bn- The

0 News 20/10/2018 22:21:00 Now it is time for us to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu – Fani-Kayode

Now it is time for us to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu – Fani-Kayode

By By Wale Akinola After mysteriously  disappearing from Umuahia in Abia State in the wake of his confrontation with troops of the Nigerian Army, the leader of

0 News 20/10/2018 19:45:00 Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches

Juremi Foundation empowers physically challenged with wheel chairs and clutches

As an advocate for the rights of underprivileged persons living with disabilities, Juremi foundation has carried out an outreach program aimed at giving out mobility

0 News 22/10/2018 00:40:00 Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA

Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA

- Twelve farmers have been killed by some Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state- Also, 1,300 people were said to have been displaced by the

Most Watched Movies

cron