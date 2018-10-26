Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Traditional rulers task FG on reconstruction of Lagos-Seme Expressway



LAGOS — TRADITIONAL rulers in Badagry communities, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give a directive on reconstruction of Lagos-Seme Expressway to facilitate easy movement of people.

Breaking: Buhari arrives Rivers to commission new Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post

They made the plea at the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Border Post by President Buhari, at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.

The Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, said that the road had become an embarrassment to the entire Badagry communities.

The monarch said: “We are appealing to our amiable President to as a matter of urgency start reconstruction of the road.

“As a father of all traditional rulers in Badagry Division, I have written a request to President Buhari on the repair of the road and I’m hopeful that he will read it.

“We are happy about the commissioning and hand-over ceremony of the ECOWAS building post.

“This is will facilitate easy movement of people and trade expansion in ECOWAS countries.”

Also speaking, the Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, Oba Sejiro Olalekan, said the presence of the president was well appreciated by the communities.

Olalekan said that it would have been more appreciated if the President had come through the road to see what Badagry indigenes were passing through on the Lagos Seme expressway.

He said: “You cannot build this kind of gigantic building here and our roads will not be in order.

“Seme is the most lucrative border we have but the road leading to Badagry and Seme is bad. We spent more than four to five hours coming from Lagos to Badagry, which is supposed to be 45minutes.

“We are pleading that our President should look into major roads leading to the gigantic building. This road is our major concern now.”

Also speaking, the Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom, Oba Abraham Olatunji, urged the president to treat the road reconstruction as a matter of urgency. Olatunji said: “The country is generating a lot of revenue here so we should be compensated with the road. We the host communities are not benefiting without the road.”

On his part, the Oniworo of Iworo, Oba Olajide Kosoko, said that having spent a lot of money to construct the building, government should also start the reconstruction of the expressway. “The President should help us to fix the road. We are happy to see our number one citizen here today,’’ Kosoko said.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 03:12:00 We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the

0 News 26/10/2018 03:59:00 Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation

0 News 26/10/2018 04:06:00 Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/10/2018 03:01:00 Osun now has the lowest poverty rate in Nigeria

Osun now has the lowest poverty rate in Nigeria

Latest report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has ranked Osun as the state with

0 News 19/10/2018 11:17:00 Is Wizkid a Muslim or Christian?

Is Wizkid a Muslim or Christian?

In this article, we want to tell you about Wizkid real religion. There are many guesses about the faith of famous musician, some say that

0 News 19/10/2018 16:40:00 Benue IDPs commend UNICEF, DFID , CSOs over hand washing advocacy campaign

Benue IDPs commend UNICEF, DFID , CSOs over hand washing advocacy campaign

By Peter Duru,Makurdi- Persons taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Daudu 1 camp, Guma local government area of Benue State have commended

0 News 21/10/2018 03:34:00 Nigerians react to new Ooni of Ife's Olori switching from evangelist to marching blood

Nigerians react to new Ooni of Ife's Olori switching from evangelist to marching blood

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 25/10/2018 12:21:00 Vote For Buhari In 2019 And Presidency Will Return To You In 2023, Fashola Tells South-Westerners

Vote For Buhari In 2019 And Presidency Will Return To You In 2023, Fashola Tells South-Westerners

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, has urged the people of the South-West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general

0 News 22/10/2018 04:06:00 Seek forgiveness from Nigerians for spreading fake news - PDP tells APC

Seek forgiveness from Nigerians for spreading fake news - PDP tells APC

- The PDP and its presidential candidate have accused the ruling party, APC, of being a peddler of fake news- They specifically accused the minister

Most Watched Movies

cron