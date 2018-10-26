Traditional rulers task FG on reconstruction of Lagos-Seme Expressway

LAGOS — TRADITIONAL rulers in Badagry communities, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give a directive on reconstruction of Lagos-Seme Expressway to facilitate easy movement of people.
They made the plea at the official handover of the new Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, Border Post by President Buhari, at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry.
The Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, said that the road had become an embarrassment to the entire Badagry communities.
The monarch said: “We are appealing to our amiable President to as a matter of urgency start reconstruction of the road.
“As a father of all traditional rulers in Badagry Division, I have written a request to President Buhari on the repair of the road and I’m hopeful that he will read it.
“We are happy about the commissioning and hand-over ceremony of the ECOWAS building post.
“This is will facilitate easy movement of people and trade expansion in ECOWAS countries.”
Also speaking, the Aholu of Kweme Kingdom, Badagry, Oba Sejiro Olalekan, said the presence of the president was well appreciated by the communities.
Olalekan said that it would have been more appreciated if the President had come through the road to see what Badagry indigenes were passing through on the Lagos Seme expressway.
He said: “You cannot build this kind of gigantic building here and our roads will not be in order.
“Seme is the most lucrative border we have but the road leading to Badagry and Seme is bad. We spent more than four to five hours coming from Lagos to Badagry, which is supposed to be 45minutes.
“We are pleading that our President should look into major roads leading to the gigantic building. This road is our major concern now.”
Also speaking, the Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom, Oba Abraham Olatunji, urged the president to treat the road reconstruction as a matter of urgency. Olatunji said: “The country is generating a lot of revenue here so we should be compensated with the road. We the host communities are not benefiting without the road.”
On his part, the Oniworo of Iworo, Oba Olajide Kosoko, said that having spent a lot of money to construct the building, government should also start the reconstruction of the expressway. “The President should help us to fix the road. We are happy to see our number one citizen here today,’’ Kosoko said.
