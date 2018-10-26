When Ondo monarchs become target of kidnappers

By Dayo Johnson
AKURE— TRADITIONAL rulers in Ondo State have lamented the continuous kidnapping of monarchs and the series of maltreatment they have been subjected to in recent times.
As at the last count no fewer than five traditional rulers and three regents have been abducted in the North and Southern senatorial areas of the state in the last two years.
Huge ransom was paid before some of the monarchs were freed by their captors.
Under the auspices of De 130 Krowns Club Obas, the traditional rulers in the state expressed worry over their maltreatment by their abductors not taking into cognisance their revered position as the custodians of tradition.
The immediate past President of the group, the Aladeokun of Alade Idanre, Oba Olusegun Akinbola, while giving account of his stewardship at the Annual General Meeting listed traditional rulers and regents that have been abducted and maltreated by their captors.
Oba Akinbola said: “Oba Daudu Oliyani of Iyani Akoko was kidnapped on his way from his domain to the state capital. The Olori of Oba Agunloye, Alauga of Auga-Akoko was kidnapped with her driver.
“The Alale of Idashen was prosecuted for installing a chief in his domain. He was to be detained in Olokuta. 130 Krowns was able to stop the Oba from sleeping in prison custody. All these are assaults that the state government must compensate the affected people.”
Adedoyin appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to immediately approve payment of five percent of local government monthly allocation to traditional institutions in the state as required by the law.
