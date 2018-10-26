Troops deployed to NASS to forestall invasion by Shiites Islamic sect — Guards Brigade

By Kingsley Omonobi
Abuja— Authorities of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army said yesterday that the presence of troops noticed at the National Assembly entrances and surroundings in the last two days was occasioned by intelligence reports which showed that adherents of the Shiites Islamic sect had concluded plans to invade and take over the legislative chambers.
Electoral Bill: Senate stands down move to override Buhari
Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Haruna Tagwai, who disclosed this in a statement, said though the deployment was routine, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.
Photos/video: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu reappears in Israel
The statement said: “The attention of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army has been drawn to unfounded and unsubstantiated news trending on some online platforms about the presence of Military personnel at the National Assembly.
“The report that soldiers were trying to take over the National Assembly is false and misleading.
”The Brigade wishes to state that troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army are routinely deployed within Abuja and environs on receipt of any intelligence report of mischievous elements that may want to cause mayhem.
“Therefore as part of the routine responsibilities of the Brigade, troops were deployed at the Three Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to force their way into the zone, hence, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.
“The Brigade wishes to state that media platforms should verify their stories before publication to avoid misleading the general public.
“The Nigerian Army is a professional organization that conducts its operations with international best practices.’’
Related Articles
We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the
Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation
Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful
- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)
Harold Cunningham/Getty; Bill Pugliano/Getty; Steve Fecht/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business InsiderA decade after the financial crisis, General Motors is led by the best management team it's ever
‘Chrisley knows best’ star Julie Chrisley says she’s lost 20 pounds on nutrisystem
Slow weight loss is the key to sustainable weight loss-just ask Julie Chrisley.The Chrisley Knows Best star, 45, opened up to People recently, revealing her 20-pound weight loss since starting Nutrisystem
Breaking: Police arrest woman leading daredevil kidnap, robbery gang
The police have arrested a woman, Hawa Yinusa said to be the leader of a vicious gang specialising in kidnapping and robbery in Nasarawa-Abuja-Plateau axis.Hawa
IK Ogbonna's wife confirms split with photo of ringless finger
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup
Yenagoa – Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels
Ekiti residents chase monarch out of town for allegedly aiding cultism
By Rotimi Ojomoyela ADO-EKITI—RESIDENTS of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, yesterday, chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi and members of his
Post Your Comment below: >>