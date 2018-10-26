Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Troops deployed to NASS to forestall invasion by Shiites Islamic sect — Guards Brigade



By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Authorities of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army said yesterday that the presence of troops noticed at the National Assembly entrances and surroundings in the last two days was occasioned by intelligence reports which showed that adherents of the Shiites Islamic sect had concluded plans to invade and take over the legislative chambers.

Electoral Bill: Senate stands down move to override Buhari

Troops: 

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Haruna Tagwai, who disclosed this in a statement, said though the deployment was routine, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

Photos/video: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu reappears in Israel

The statement said:  “The attention of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army has been drawn to unfounded and unsubstantiated news trending on some online platforms about the presence of Military personnel at the National Assembly.

“The report that soldiers were trying to take over the National Assembly is false and misleading.

”The Brigade wishes to state that troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army are routinely deployed within Abuja and environs on receipt of any intelligence report of mischievous elements that may want to cause mayhem.

“Therefore as part of the routine responsibilities of the Brigade, troops were deployed at the Three Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to force their way into the zone, hence, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

“The Brigade wishes to state that media platforms should verify their stories before publication to avoid misleading the general public.

“The Nigerian Army is a professional organization that conducts its operations with international best practices.’’

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 03:12:00 We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the

0 News 26/10/2018 03:59:00 Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation

0 News 26/10/2018 04:06:00 Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 08:57:00 Lifestyle: How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)

Lifestyle: How GM went from bankrupt and on the brink of death to being one of the world's best-run car companies (GM)

Harold Cunningham/Getty; Bill Pugliano/Getty; Steve Fecht/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business InsiderA decade after the financial crisis, General Motors is led by the best management team it's ever

0 News 25/10/2018 18:15:00 ‘Chrisley knows best’ star Julie Chrisley says she’s lost 20 pounds on nutrisystem

‘Chrisley knows best’ star Julie Chrisley says she’s lost 20 pounds on nutrisystem

Slow weight loss is the key to sustainable weight loss-just ask Julie Chrisley.The Chrisley Knows Best star, 45, opened up to People recently, revealing her 20-pound weight loss since starting Nutrisystem

0 News 21/10/2018 15:28:00 Breaking: Police arrest woman leading daredevil kidnap, robbery gang

Breaking: Police arrest woman leading daredevil kidnap, robbery gang

The police have arrested a woman, Hawa Yinusa said to be the leader of a vicious gang specialising in kidnapping and robbery in Nasarawa-Abuja-Plateau axis.Hawa

0 News 22/10/2018 02:55:00 IK Ogbonna's wife confirms split with photo of ringless finger

IK Ogbonna's wife confirms split with photo of ringless finger

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 23/10/2018 15:04:00 Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup

Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup

Yenagoa – Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels

0 News 25/10/2018 03:40:00 Ekiti residents chase monarch out of town for allegedly aiding cultism

Ekiti residents chase monarch out of town for allegedly aiding cultism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela ADO-EKITI—RESIDENTS of Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, yesterday, chased the traditional ruler, Oba Edward Ajayi and members of his

Most Watched Movies

cron