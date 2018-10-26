If a broken marriage is a crime, take me to court - Tiwa Savage fires back at critics on Instgaram

It has become evident that Tiwa Savage and her best friend, Ayodeji Balogun but popularly known as Wizkid, are not are not ready to let their fans breathe after the release of their video Fever.

The video which hit 1 million views within 24 hours, has received loads of negative comments about Tiwa Savage’s appearance. Some of her fans have blasted her on social media and questioned the true relationship between her and Wizkid.

On Thursday, October 25, Tiwa Savage took to her Insta Story to finally address some of her critics who said she has no shame.

Her post reads: “SHE NO GET SHAME, BROKEN MARRIAGE, SINGLE MOTHER, OLD WOMAN, IF ANY OF THE ABOVE IS A CRIME THEN TAKE ME TO COURT IF NOT THEN EAT THIS PEPPER STEW I’M SERVING AND DRINK PLENTY WATER CAUSE BY HIS GRACE AND HIS GRACE ALONE I AIN’T STOPPING ANYTIME SOON.”

See post below:

