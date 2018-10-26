Why we stopped Shiite’s procession in Kano - Police

- Kano state police command has stopped Shiite's planned procession in the state
- The police public relations officer in the state, Magaji Musa Majia, made this known on Thursday, October 25
- He said though the group had informed the command of its planned procession, it was turned down to avoid major obstruction and public inconveniences
The Kano state police command has asked the members of Islamic Movement, popularly known as Shiite, to shelve their planned procession.
Daily Trust reports that the police public relations officer, Magaji Musa Majia, said on Thursday, October 25, that the movement had notified the command on its plan to assemble at Gyadi-Gyadi overhead bridge (Gadar Lado) to start their 'arbaeen' symbolic match.
Legit.ng gathered that Majia noted that their plan was turned down because the proposed venue was not a mosque but a major entrance into Kano from both Zaria and Maiduguri roads.
“But it is a common knowledge that Gadar Lado is not a mosque. It is a major entrance into Kano from both Zaria and Maiduguri roads. Any mammoth crowd could cause major obstruction and public inconveniences.
“If it is in the mosque where it will not disturb anything, they can go and do it. But at Gadar Lado we asked them to shelve it,” he said.
Earlier in a press briefing, Dr Dauda Nalado of the academic forum of the movement, had alleged that the state government had on previous occasions ordered the police command to attack members of the movement while carrying out their peaceful processions.
According to him, the 'arbaeen' symbolic trek is the religious duty for members of the movement and they must therefore be allowed to conduct it without hindrance, harassment or unprovoked attack from any quarter.
Nalado said the day is marked in different countries and Nigeria must not be an exception.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some aggrieved members of the Shiite Islamic Movement and followers of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the group’s leader in Nigeria, reportedly stormed the federal ministry of justice and defaced its signpost and walls over his continued detention.
It was learnt that hundreds of protesters from the group stormed the ministry recently and started defacing government property from the federal secretariat ending at the ministry.
