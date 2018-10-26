Faithia Williams recounts encounter with a 30-year-old man who asked her out

When it comes to the list of Nollywood actresses who seem to be ageing backwards, Faithia Williams is certainly one who leave people wondering how she stays ever young and it appears the men folk are in awe too.

The 49-year-old divorced mother of two continues to prove that age is nothing but a mindset that one can choose to or not to have. From her personal style to how fit she looks, she is indeed easy on the eyes.

Hence it comes as no surprise that she tends to get the attention of the men folk often and this sometimes includes that of really young men. She recently took to her Instagram page to recount her experience with a 30-year-old man who asked her out.

According to her post, the young man asked for her number and revealed he wanted to date her. He went on to doubt her when she revealed she had a mature son going to the university soon. Williams went on to marvel at how audacious and confident he was.

The actress who was once married to fellow actor Saheed Balogun, has since moved on and according to her post, she's got a new man in her life.

This post is coming after she reacted to the news of the Ooni of Ife's marriage to his third wife and she had a few words for those criticizing the woman for accepting to be third wife despite her status as a woman of God.

