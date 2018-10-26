Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Faithia Williams recounts encounter with a 30-year-old man who asked her out



When it comes to the list of Nollywood actresses who seem to be ageing backwards, Faithia Williams is certainly one who leave people wondering how she stays ever young and it appears the men folk are in awe too.

The 49-year-old divorced mother of two continues to prove that age is nothing but a mindset that one can choose to or not to have. From her personal style to how fit she looks, she is indeed easy on the eyes.

Hence it comes as no surprise that she tends to get the attention of the men folk often and this sometimes includes that of really young men. She recently took to her Instagram page to recount her experience with a 30-year-old man who asked her out.

According to her post, the young man asked for her number and revealed he wanted to date her. He went on to doubt her when she revealed she had a mature son going to the university soon. Williams went on to marvel at how audacious and confident he was.

READ ALSO: Unhappy bride makes away with husband’s properties days after their honeymoon

See her post below:

The actress who was once married to fellow actor Saheed Balogun, has since moved on and according to her post, she's got a new man in her life.

This post is coming after she reacted to the news of the Ooni of Ife's marriage to his third wife and she had a few words for those criticizing the woman for accepting to be third wife despite her status as a woman of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

Nigerian Celebs Who Are Happy Together Despite The Age Gap - Dare Art-Alade, Kaffy and Peter Okoye on Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 03:12:00 We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the

0 News 26/10/2018 03:59:00 Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation

0 News 26/10/2018 04:06:00 Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 16:00:00 See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night

See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night

Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba premiered her new movie, King of Boys last night Sunday 21st October at IMAX Cinemas, Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos state. Many celebrities came out to

0 News 25/10/2018 23:05:00 North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF

North constitutes 69% of children without access to education —UNICEF

By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—THE  United Nations Children Education Fund, UNICEF, has said 69 percent of children without access to basic education in Nigeria were from the

0 News 24/10/2018 17:45:00 According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne

According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne

Ok, one more spray. Well, ok. Two more. What? You really want to smell good. Pheromones and finding the right scent can make or break a date.You don't

0 News 25/10/2018 10:27:00 Nobody‘ll remove Oshiomhole, we will stop it – Senator Omo-Agege

Nobody‘ll remove Oshiomhole, we will stop it – Senator Omo-Agege

S’South already hunting for ‘acceptable, mature’ candidate – Alhaji Unagha, ex presidential aspirantAPC to set up Reconciliation Committee to appease aggrieved stakeholdersBy Emma Amaize, Regional

0 News 22/10/2018 01:00:00 Cheaper foreign loans or debt trap?

Cheaper foreign loans or debt trap?

By Henry Boyo THE Minister for Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, revealed to the Media, in Abuja, on October 18th 2018, that in contrast

0 News 25/10/2018 15:31:00 Black Friday : Jumia declares 90% discount on over four million products

Black Friday : Jumia declares 90% discount on over four million products

By Prince Osuagwu (Hi-Tech Editor)Jumia Nigeria has announced that about four million products on its online shopping mall would be offered to customers on 90

Most Watched Movies

cron