2019: Top UK publication predicts victory for Atiku

The major headlines from mainstream newspapers today, Friday, October 26, are focused on the prediction for the 2019 presidential election by The Economist, the submission of credentials by the presidential candidates to INEC, and the crisis rocking the APC.

Kicking things off, This Day is reporting that The Economist Magazine has predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be defeated by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election.

The prediction was made by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) of the publication, and comes less than two months after it had earlier predicted that Buhari would lose the election.

The EIU’s latest prediction was contained in its country report on Nigeria, dated October 17, which was obtained on Thursday, October 25.

The report stated in part: “The Economist Intelligence Unit expects that the president, Muhammadu Buhari, will lose power at the February 2019 elections and that the next government will be led by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, although his administration will be fragile.”

On its part, Punch is reporting that President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed to attach necessary supporting documents needed from candidates vying for the presidency in the 2019 general elections.

The publication reports that the president informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his credentials were in the custody of the military.

The credentials of the various presidential candidates’ were made available to journalists on Thursday, October 25. However, Buhari is said to have submitted an affidavit, which he swore to.

He stated: “I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the secretary of the military board as of the time of this affidavit.”

On his part, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, reportedly submitted all relevant documents, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his highest qualification.

Atiku also attached tax returns indicating that he had paid N10.8m in tax from 2015 to 2017.

Focusing on the credentials submitted by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to INEC, The Nation is reporting that the PDP presidential candidate declared a personal income of N60.2 million in three years.

Like the previous publication, it also notes that Atiku indicated in his tax return, that he paid N10.8 million tax between 2015 and 2017.

Atiku’s N60.2 million income in three years is likely to surprise many as he is reputed to be a billionaire; one of Nigeria’s richest.

His campaign has been centered on his ability to create millions of jobs; as according to him, he does now with his numerous companies.

Moving on to the crisis within the APC, The Guardian reports that criticism trailing the ruling party’s recent primaries intensified on Thursday, October 25, as aggrieved party members held protests in Zamfara and Niger states.

The demonstration reportedly commenced around 9am in Zamfara, with hundreds of members gathering at the party’s headquarters. They marched through major streets, chanting songs denouncing the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and calling for his resignation.

According to the publication, the protest was organized by the chairmen of the 14 local government areas, led by Aminu Gamagiwa, chairman of Maru local government and the All Local Governments Forum of APC chairmen in the state.

The secretary of the forum, Babangida Mohammed, while addressing the crowd, stated that the party in the state had lost confidence in Oshiomhole’s leadership.

Rounding things off, Vanguard is still focused on issues within the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The publication reports that Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Thursday, October 25, dismissed the tag of ‘bad losers’ put on them by the party, as they separately reiterated their determination to foist their chosen successors on the state, irrespective of the inclinations of the party leadership.

Amosun vowed that nobody will stop his choice of preferred successor, Abdulkabir Akinlade, from emerging as the next governor of the state in 2019.

He made the assertion while speaking at a town hall meeting on the 2019 budget at the Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

In the same vein, Governor Okorocha also insisted that no one can win an election in Imo state on the platform of the APC, without his support.

Noting the various litigations among party members in the state, Okorocha deposed that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was the only one with a valid court order backing his candidature.

