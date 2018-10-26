Igbo groups reply northern youths over attack on Peter Obi

- Igbo groups have replied northern youth over their attack on Peter obi as running mate to Atiku Abubakar

- National Igbo Youths Council (NYC) challenged the northern youths to prove the statement credited to them that Peter Obi was sponsoring Biafra agitation

- They said Obi has never sponsored or been a backbone for Biafra agitation as alleged by northern youths

Some Igbo groups have condemned the attack on a former governor of Anambra state and the running mate to Atiku Abubakar for the presidential election by northern youths.

The groups under the aegis of National Igbo Youths Council (NYC) on Thursday, October 25, challenged some northern youths to prove the statement credited to them that Peter Obi was sponsoring Biafra agitation.

In a statement released by Sebastine Okiro, Okechi Odumuko and Kelechi Odogwu, the council said it resolved total support and acceptance of the candidature of Atiku and Obi to take over the governance of Federal Government of Nigeria.

The group said Obi has never sponsored or been a backbone for Biafra agitation as alleged by northern youths.

According to the group, it is on records that before the release of the leader of th Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from prison and after, he never any contacts with the former governor.

The statement said: “The humility and simplicity of Mr Peter Obi and his subsequent nomination as running mate to PDP presidential candidate have send shivers and political jittery to enemies of progressive Nigeria.”

“That we, the grassroots eastern Nigeria-based groups condemned in it’s totality, the statements credited to the Coalition of Northern Youths groups that Atiku Abubakar should drop Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.

Ndigbo have never opposed to the candidature of Northern region on elective positions, why should Northern Youths thinks that they will dictate or direct which candidate will emerge from Igboland?" the statement queried.

It added that: “That Mr Peter Obi has been a Nationalist that has grassroots base and followers in every States of Nigeria, he has established his philanthropic, youths empowerment, academical/economic and human development projects in the Northern region and other parts of Nigeria."

“He has good relationship with leaders of northern Nigeria. As an expert in economics, Mr Peter Obi has initiated series of economic way out for Nigeria to be liberated from her overwhelming economic failures. Why haven’t the Northern Youths recommended him for his initiatives for national interest? 2019: Peter Obi as Atiku running mate will take PDP no where -APC UK

“That We the Coalition of National Igbo Youths Council described the allegations of Northern Youths as a mere blackmail fashioned to discredit the intellectuality and economic reformist of Mr Peter Obi. We urge all the youths of Nigeria federation and entire electorates to ignore the sponsored media attacks on the person of Mr Peter Obi," the groups said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that stakeholders of the PDP in Orumba federal constituency, Anambra, had endorsed the presidential ticket of the party with Atiku and obi as presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

The stakeholders endorsed their ticket in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Awka on Monday, October 15.

The communiqué was signed by Chief Okechukwu Enekwe, chairman, Chief Sopuluchukwu Nwafor, secretary, Dr Rose Nwankwor woman leader and other leaders of the party in the federal constituency.

