Real Madrid make last attempt to land top Premier League manager

- Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is still on the radar of Real Madrid

- Real Madrid are keen to find a replacement for Julen Lopetegui following a poor run of results

- Spurs chairman Daniel Levy appears not to be ready to sanction Pochettino exit from north London

Champions League defending champions Real Madrid are eager to make a last minute move to land Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino as Los Blancos new manager.

According to a UK Sun report, eggheads of the Spanish giants favour the Argentine to replace under-fire Julen Lopetegui after failing to see him take over the managerial role in the summer following Zinedine Zidane’s exit.

The report further revealed that the Galaticos are now trying to find out, if there is still the possibility of getting Pochettino before making a final choice, of their preferred manager.

Real Madrid make last attempt to land Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as Julen Lopetegui replacement

At the moment, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is now seen as the next in line to replace Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu, following Real Madrid’s poor run in the Spanish topflight.

Reacting about the Los Blancos job, Conte’s brother Daniele, who also doubles as his agent maintained they have had “no contact” with the club’s chiefs.

“Antonio is on holiday, he has not received any calls from Real Madrid. Yes, Real is a great team but there has been no contact,” he stressed.

Interestingly, the Spanish giants were keen on bringing Pochettino after Zidane quit the role, but the 46-year-old penned a new five-year deal — worth £8.5m per annum at Spurs.

However, club’s chairman Daniel Levy is not ready, to see the highly-respected Argentine leave the north London outfit.

Real Madrid chiefs still rate him highly and are hoping that Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at PSV on Wednesday, technically might have ended Spurs’ chances of progressing to the last 16 — hence forcing Pochettino to have a change of heart.

Already, the Los Blancos are set to splash out about £40m to secure the services of the football tactician.

However, Levy appears not ready to lose his manager, who seems happy to remain with EPL campaigners.

Lopetegui and his Real Madrid squad head into Sunday’s El Clasico showdown against Barcelona, seventh on the La Liga log and four points behind their bitter rivals.

