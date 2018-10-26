NSA reveals what fuelled killings in Kaduna, Zamafara, others

- Social media has been identified as being responsible for fuelling several crises and killings in Nigeria
- Intelligence findings revealed that those who do not mean well for the country make use of this platform negatively
- This was disclosed by the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno
The abuse of social media by people who do not mean well for Nigeria has been blamed for the several crises and killings taking place in the country, particularly in states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue and Plateau.
According to the national security adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, intelligence findings revealed that crises and killings were fuelled by abuse of social media, Vanguard reports.
Legit.ng gathers that Monguno made this disclosure on Thursday, October 25, during the General Security Appraisal Committee meeting at the Office of NSA, ONSA, in Abuja.
He said: “The federal government is concerned that social media and other communication platforms are now used to exacerbate tension through rumour, hate speech and incitement.
“Nigerians are reminded that all laws and regulations against hate speech and incitement will be fully enforced to ensure peace, security and freedom for all Nigerians wherever they chose to live. “In a bid to address these spates of civil disturbances, heads of security agencies have reviewed the internal security situation and resolved to take all necessary measures within the law to curb this violence.”
According to him, apart from social media, illegal acquisition of controlled items by non-state actors is another major source of insecurity in the country.
Monguno said: “Members of the public are sternly warned against illicit acquisition of controlled items such as firearms, remotely piloted aircraft (drones) and broadcast equipment, among others.
“Accordingly, those with such illegally acquired controlled items are, hereby, advised to voluntarily surrender them to the appropriate security agencies.”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that members of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, October 23, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to order the military and the police to be more proactive in identifying exact areas of the attacks in Southern Kaduna and end the killings immediately.
It was learnt that over 50 lives were lost in the state, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state.
