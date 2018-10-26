We built Port Harcourt Airport terminal - PDP tells Buhari

- The PDP has reacted to the P/Harcourt Airport terminal recently commissioned by President Buhari

- The opposition party alleged that its administration built the terminal, not the current government

- It said that President Buhari’s commissioning of the terminal is to create a false impression that he is performing

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of claiming credit for the Port Harcourt Airport Terminal, saying the project was conceptualized, articulated and financed by the PDP administration.

The opposition party said President Buhari’s commissioning of the terminal built by the PDP administration was another failed media stunt to create a false impression that he is performing, alleging that the current government made no contribution whatsoever towards the execution of the project, The Nation reports.

A statement released on Thursday, October 25, by the spokesman of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were thoroughly amused when President Buhari’s handlers brought him to Port Harcourt, Rivers state, for the first time since his inauguration in 2015, only to orchestrate another failed attempt to claim credit for project executed by others.

READ ALSO: Man who climbed mast, undergoing psychiatric evaluation - Adamawa Police

“If anything, the Buhari administration, in its incompetence, only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which was perfected by the PDP, including payments to contractors.

“It is to say the least appalling that after three and half years, a President, who is seeking re-election, cannot point to any development project, initiated and executed by his administration in any part of our country.

“Instead, our dear president has been moving around trying to claim credit for projects executed by the PDP, all in a desperate attempt to cover his failures in governance,” the statement added.

The PDP claimed that the president and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), had similarly attempted to claim credit for the Abuja Light Rail Project, saying that it’s public knowledge that the project was conceptualised and policy-propelled by the PDP.

“We know that President Buhari is eager to stuff up his false performance claims ahead of election, but doing so with the achievements of others is the height of desperation and deceit, which has already become repugnant to majority of Nigerians and the international community.

“The PDP, therefore, counsels President Buhari’s handlers to use the remaining days of his failed administration to prepare him to get ready to accept his imminent defeat in 2019, as Nigerians have already rallied behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose performance credential is known to all,” the opposition party said.

P

Meanwhile, Former national publicity secretary of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, on Thursday, October 25, told the Federal High Court in Abuja the alleged reason why President Muhammadu Buhari wants to jail him.

Testifying as the 15th Defence Witness, DW-15, the former PDP spokesman, claimed that his trial was a calculated attempt by All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to silence him from criticising President Buhari’s alleged dictatorial tendencies.

Metuh told the court that top APC members had prior to the time the EFCC arrested and subsequently charged him for fraud, tried to dissuade him from attacking President Buhari in the media.

Why President Buhari May Not Defeat PDP In 2019 - Agbor Residents Speak | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng